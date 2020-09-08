Lata Mangeshkar wishes sister Meena on her birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback icon Lata Mangeshkar took to social media on Monday to wish her sister Meena Khadikar on her birthday.

"Today, it is the birthday of my young sister Meena Khadikar. She is a very good singer and a music director too. I bless her with long life, good health and happiness," Lata wrote on her official Twitter handle.

She shared a link of one of her song "Ramya ashya sthani" from the Marathi film "Manasala Pankh Astat". The song was composed by Meena.

In another post, Lata shared a video in which Meena, dressed in a blue sari, is smiling and cutting the birthday cake in the presence of her family members.

Meena Khadikar is a renowned singer and music composer in the Marathi film industry. She has also worked as a playback singer in many Hindi films including "Mother India", "Patrani", and "Chandni Chowk".

(Source: IANS)