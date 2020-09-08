For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2020 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish joins hands with Fender to launch new ukulele

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has partnered with Fender to design and launch her own signature ukulele.

Described as "a bold take on the four-string classic", the new instrument has a built-in preamp and its body is adorned with Eilish's signature "blohsh" symbol.

Watch here:

The ukulele was the first instrument Eilish picked up at six years old, on which she learned to play her first song — The Beatles‘ ‘I Will'. She's since used the ukulele on her own songs, such as ‘Party Favor' and ‘8'.

Speaking about her sustained love of the ukulele, Eilish said: "I think the ukulele brings a different feeling to every single song, and it inspires a different kind of writing. Different instruments always make me write differently."

Asked for her ukulele-playing advice, Eilish said: "The rules of ukulele are: If you know three chords, you can play any song. Ever."

Described as "a stage-ready instrument", Michael Schulz, Fender's Head of Signature Artists, added of the ‘Billie Eilish Uke': "The great thing about this ukulele is that the one you see Billie playing onstage in front of 30,000 people is the exact same one you can buy in the store for under $300″.

You can find out more about the ‘Billie Eilish Uke', which is retailing for £239, here.

Eilish and Fender have also made a donation to the Aloha Mele Fund, a newly-established fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation, in recognition of the history of the ukulele in Hawaii.

The funding will be distributed to nonprofit organisations that are working to support coronavirus relief efforts for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawaii.

