Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi's 'Beech Raaste' in No. 3 on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Pop stars Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi who have collaborated with composer duo Salim-Sulaiman for a fun song "Beech Raaste" is trending at number three on Fever FMs 'India’s First Non-Film Music' countdown show.
The song is penned by Niranjan Iyengar. IIts a fun peppy track which is sure to keep you grooving. The song has more than 2 million views on YouTube.
Armaan Malik took up to his Instagram story captioned, “So happy to see our song #BeechRaaste kill it on these charts”.
Watch here:
MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more
MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: A musical short film titled "Oru Puthu Niram" is getting viral on YouTube. Even with only 15 minutes in duration, it gives the feeling of a...read more
MUMBAI: Finding a boyfriend is not on Selena Gomez's priority list right now. On September 6, makeup guru Nikkie de Jage, a.k.a. NikkieTutorial,...read more
MUMBAI: Even after the worst storms, the sun shines again.Music producer Tatva K, who has a boasting success streak with his songs like “Rooh 2.0”...read more
MUMBAI: Asha Tai turns 87-years-young! And there is only one way for her. To look forward… The enchanting songstress who has mesmerised Indian cinema...read more
MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru...read more