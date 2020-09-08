For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2020 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi's 'Beech Raaste' in No. 3 on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Pop stars Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi who have collaborated with composer duo Salim-Sulaiman for a fun song "Beech Raaste" is trending at number three on Fever FMs 'India’s First Non-Film Music' countdown show.

The song is penned by Niranjan Iyengar. IIts a fun peppy track which is sure to keep you grooving. The song has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Armaan Malik took up to his Instagram story captioned, “So happy to see our song #BeechRaaste kill it on these charts”.

Watch here:

Armaan Malik Nikhita Gandhi Salim-Sulaiman Beech Raaste Fever Originals
