News |  07 Sep 2020 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar to set the stage on fire at The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome talented singers, music composer and music director duo Sachin Jigar.

 Singer Divya Kumar will also grace the stage and together the trio will set the stage on fire. While Divya discloses some interesting anecdotes about Sachin and Jigar and reveals why his social media account says ‘Asli’ Divya Kumar, the trio will mesmerize one and all with their compositions. A fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits! The audience will also get to know why most of Sachin-Jigar’s songs have the word ‘booty’ in it!

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

