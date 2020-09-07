Sachet Tandon announces change of song 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' release date on social media

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon coming up with new song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” featuring music video queen and actress Zaara Yesmin featuring Dance India Dance Fame Salman Yusuff Khan.

“Kandhe Ka Woh Til” which was to be released on 7th September has announced its postponed release date by Sachet Tandon on his IG page saying

Guys!

RELEASE DATE CHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Now #kandhekawohtil releasing on 10th sept

See here:

“Kandhe Ka Who Til” lyric was written by Kumar, Music by Manan Bhardwaj directed by The Real Emotions.