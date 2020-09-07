Neha Kakkar: It was a nice experience working with Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently shared a video on Instagram mentioning it was a nice experience working with Parmish Verma for her latest track 'Diamond Da Challa'.
"Daadi Follow Kare Parmish De Style Nu!
Was so much fun shooting with @parmishverma for our #DiamondDaChalla.
Song and Parmish I must say #GaalBiKadni is such an amazing song," said Kakkar.
Watch here:
“Diamond Da Challa” is composed by Rajat Nagpal written by Vicky Sandhu.
This is the first song duet of Neha and Parmish in the music charts. It is also the perfect track for wedding amid the lockdown. The song is sure to get you grooving. The track has also received much appreciation for “Diamond Da Challa” which is trending at #1 and has received 18 million views on YouTube after its premiere.
