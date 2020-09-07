For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Sep 2020 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar: It was a nice experience working with Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently shared a video on Instagram mentioning it was a nice experience working with Parmish Verma for her latest track 'Diamond Da Challa'.

"Daadi Follow Kare Parmish De Style Nu!

Was so much fun shooting with @parmishverma for our #DiamondDaChalla.

Song and Parmish I must say #GaalBiKadni is such an amazing song," said Kakkar.

Watch here:

“Diamond Da Challa” is composed by Rajat Nagpal written by Vicky Sandhu.

This is the first song duet of Neha and Parmish in the music charts. It is also the perfect track for wedding amid the lockdown. The song is sure to get you grooving. The track has also received much appreciation for “Diamond Da Challa” which is trending at #1 and has received 18 million views on YouTube after its premiere.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Parmish Verma Diamond Da Challa Rajat Nagpal Vicky Sandhu
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2020

Gauahar Khan shakes a leg with rumoured boyfriend on this song!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan dating gorgeous actor Zaid Darbar dating rumors escalated as Gauahar shared a dance video along with Zaid on Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Diamond Da Chhala’ on her IG page and says “Ye Hai Gaane asar YA mann ki baat??Jaldi Batao. #GaZa killing it

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Is Neha Kakkar giving signs of wedding bells soon?

MUMBAI: After the release of the new song “Diamond Da Challa”. Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram to share a picture and videos of her enjoying,dancing on the new released video.Neha Kakkar also shared a picture on her Instagram story talking about lockdown wedding.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Neha Kakkar, Parmish Verma's song "Diamond Da Challa" trends at #1

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar has shared the success of her new track "Diamond Da challa” on Instagram. The song is trending at number one on YouTube. Composed by

read more
News | 24 Aug 2020

When Parmish Verma got tired lifting Neha Kakkar during song shoot

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who is all set to come up with a new song along with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, has shared a funny anecdote from the shoot. Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a picture in which Parmish is seen lifting her.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2020

Neha Kakkar is pop star of the country: Yasser Desai

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai feels Neha Kakkar is the pop star of this country.Yasser and Neha have collaborated on an upcoming single titled " Dil ko karaar aaya ". The song is penned by Rana and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing stars 'Unplugged', a digital series of candid sessions featuring multiple artists

MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more

News
BIG FM in association with HDFC ERGO culminates ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, A CSR initiative for those in need!

MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lost Kings return with “Hurt” Ft. DeathbyRomy

MUMBAI: Los Angeles based producers Lost Kings are back with the release of their brand new track and music video, “Hurt” ft. singer/songwriter...read more

2
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner broke up a day before the wedding day

MUMBAI: Hollywood’s power couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after pairs. The couple may be...read more

3
'Oru Puthu Niram' becomes viral on YouTube

MUMBAI: A musical short film titled "Oru Puthu Niram" is getting viral on YouTube. Even with only 15 minutes in duration, it gives the feeling of a...read more

4
Ranjha Vikram Singh features in new song 'Taveez', produced by music label Running Horses Music

MUMBAI: Ranjha will feature next in a music video called taveez which is sung by Yasir Desai and is directed by Simranjit Hundal. The song will...read more

5
Kshitij Tarey's 'Fan Ho gaya' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: Singer - Composer Kshitij Tarey known for crooning super hit tracks like 'Tose Naina Laage' from Anwar, Aye Khuda from Murder 2, Madno from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group