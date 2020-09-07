For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Sep 2020 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Music producer Tatva K talks about roller coaster life

MUMBAI: Even after the worst storms, the sun shines again.

Music producer Tatva K, who has a boasting success streak with his songs like “Rooh 2.0” and “Nahi Jaana” has spoken his mind out about the roller coaster he faced during the previous months.

The artist lost his father to COVID-19 and welcomed a baby girl, all within 10 days.

“After the heart-breaking incidence of my beloved father I was completely broken. But whenever I see my newly born princess, I try to be strong as she reminds me that I have to look after my entire family now. She is keeping everyone in the family busy moreover her vaccinations are going on in full pace. We have even given a name to our princess”, said the music producer.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus Tatva is making vlogs for his YouTube channel and spending maximum time with his family. “Just praying to God to keep me and everyone's family safe and sound”.

Commenting on the targets and goals as a music producer, “Be positive, happy and make great music so as to keep entertaining people around the globe with my music and vlogs. I guess in times of COVID Happiness has to be the biggest target”. He is also keen to put out the next album this year or early next year.

Due to the sudden demise of his father he kept all his projects on hold as he was affected not only personally but professionally and he needed time to grow stronger. Tatva has now resumed his work and will be releasing many new songs in an album and announcing various collaborations very soon.

