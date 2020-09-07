'Mankind is eventually taking over habitats of wild animals in the jungle': Singer ishQ Bector

MUMBAI: Indo Canadian music producer-singer ishQ Bector has released his first lockdown single "Jungle" a soulful folk/rap number that is topically based on the current pandemic featuring the gorgeous actress Jyoti Singh.

“Jungle” is a full package of ishQ as he has produced, music composed, mixed and mastered, penned the lyrics along with Sonny Ravan.

Sharing his inspiration of his latest track he exclaimed, “Watching how mankind have been increasingly taking over the habitats of wild animals in the jungle and invading their habitat by pushing them into the corner. A lot has to do with coming back and investing in nature rather than taking over more of their land”.

Watch here:

“I normally never like to leave the studio so recording has been very interesting as I got to record everything from my home studio”. The track's violinist Shyam Ravishankar played his part in his home Bangalore. “Everything was last minute so finding the right gear was tricky for the video, and for the wardrobe we had to create our own using the fabrics but it was quite inventive and we had so much fun”. The video shows a prehistoric couple time traveling to 2020 and being shocked by the world's current state. It was directed by ishQ Bector and Shubham Chhabra.

Boasting a success streak with his songs like "Aye Hip-Hopper" collaboration with Sunidhi Chauhan, “Daaku Daddy”, “Ishq De”, “Miss You”, “Bum Bum Bo!” “Dirty ishQ”, “Chaand Sitare” and “Saali Bitch”. He has also composed and featured in "Har Gham Mein Khushi Hai" from the Bollywood film "Gully Boy". As a music composer, ishQ has given songs like Ranbir Kapoor's "Besharam" and "Fukrey Returns".

Further commenting his view on Indian Music spreading in western countries, “It’s no secret that Indian music has its own thing, it’s definitely very different from what’s happening in the international or the Billboards. As much as they are slowly borrowing from Indian culture it’s inevitable that there will be a big Indian smash hit to follow up with ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ which was a massive hit, it’s amazing to see mixed with international vibe”. The singer feels that there’s more bigger things coming ahead, the Indian actors, directors and singers are making their marks internationally and it’s only a matter of time to see a super massive hit as desi as ever.

ishQ is really excited about releasing, directing and shooting his own music videos. He has a tight plan of releasing new singles every month for the rest of the year with more collaborating with different musical styles singers and creating the song live on social media with the audience.