For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Sep 2020 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner broke up a day before the wedding day

MUMBAI: Hollywood’s power couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after pairs.

The couple may be happily married currently but their love story too had its fair share of drama and hurdles. Unearthed reports coming to surface have revealed how the Game of Thrones star and the former Disney actor had nearly called off their wedding as they broke up only a day before they tied the knot.

According to The Sunday Times, Turner disclosed how both of them were getting nervous about the idea of getting married a day before their Las Vegas wedding, resulting in them parting ways briefly.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet. Then, 24 hours later, we were both like, ‘never mind,'” said Turner.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she recalled.

The two got hitched the next day in what fans assumed was an impromptu wedding at Las Vegas. However, that too was planned ahead of time, as revealed by Jonas during an interview with BAZAAR.com.

The two had their eyes set on a wedding venue in France which is why they needed to have a legal marriage in the US beforehand: “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version… Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Since their marriage last year, the two are now parents to their daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Tags
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Singer music
Related news
News | 07 Sep 2020

'Mankind is eventually taking over habitats of wild animals in the jungle': Singer ishQ Bector

MUMBAI: Indo Canadian music producer-singer ishQ Bector has released his first lockdown single "Jungle" a soulful folk/rap number that is topically based on the current pandemic featuring the gorgeous actress Jyoti Singh.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Singer Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar to set the stage on fire at The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome talented singers, music composer and music director duo Sachin Jigar.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Music producer Tatva K talks about roller coaster life

MUMBAI: Even after the worst storms, the sun shines again.Music producer Tatva K, who has a boasting success streak with his songs like “Rooh 2.0” and “Nahi Jaana” has spoken his mind out about the roller coaster he faced during the previous months.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Kshitij Tarey's 'Fan Ho gaya' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: Singer - Composer Kshitij Tarey known for crooning super hit tracks like 'Tose Naina Laage' from Anwar, Aye Khuda from Murder 2, Madno from Lamhaa, to name a few has just dropped his latest single ‘Fan Ho Gaya’

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Rihanna healing well after scooter accident

MUMBAI: Pop star Rihanna is healing quickly after being involved in an electric scooter accident. The 32-year-old suffered some bruising to her face after the accident.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing stars 'Unplugged', a digital series of candid sessions featuring multiple artists

MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more

News
BIG FM in association with HDFC ERGO culminates ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, A CSR initiative for those in need!

MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Oru Puthu Niram' becomes viral on YouTube

MUMBAI: A musical short film titled "Oru Puthu Niram" is getting viral on YouTube. Even with only 15 minutes in duration, it gives the feeling of a...read more

2
Ranjha Vikram Singh features in new song 'Taveez', produced by music label Running Horses Music

MUMBAI: Ranjha will feature next in a music video called taveez which is sung by Yasir Desai and is directed by Simranjit Hundal. The song will...read more

3
Kshitij Tarey's 'Fan Ho gaya' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: Singer - Composer Kshitij Tarey known for crooning super hit tracks like 'Tose Naina Laage' from Anwar, Aye Khuda from Murder 2, Madno from...read more

4
Singer Divya Kumar, Sachin Jigar to set the stage on fire at The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome talented singers, music composer and music director duo Sachin Jigar. Singer Divya Kumar...read more

5
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Born To Shine' music video out!

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has released his next song from the album G.O.A.T. “Born To Shine”. Watch here:read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group