Diljit Dosanjh's 'Born To Shine' music video out!

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has released his next song from the album G.O.A.T. “Born To Shine”.
Watch here:
“Born to Shine” lyrics have been penned by Amrit Maan, while the music is credited to Desi Crew Mix & Master - Dense (Dense Studios). The song also features model Elwa. The music video is directed by Rahul Dutta while the concept of the video is given by San Dosanjh.
Diljit Dosanjh's “Born to Shine” music video features luxury cars, casino.
