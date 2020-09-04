For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2020 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Zeus X Crona releases their latest track 'Back To You', a tale of unbreakable love

MUMBAI: Zeus X Crona, the dominant name in the electronic music space has released their newest track ‘Back to You’ under LoudKult Record Label. Having garnered both fame and fan base with their popular tracks like Invisible, Pill, Lose me too among others, the duo composed of Nimish Sethi and Rishabh Bhola are all set to strike again with this new heart-warming song.

Watch here:

‘Back to You’ narrates the story of a girl deeply in love with a guy, who she lets go off due to some hard time. Unable to move on, the girl regrets breaking up with the guy and hopes that there is still a chance for them to be back together. The duo with the most-streamed music than any other Indian Electronic Music Producers, have collaborated with Veronica Bravo who is lending her vocals for this diligently crafted electro-pop track.

Talking about the release, Nimish Sethi, of Zeus X Crona said, “With this song we wanted to explore something different from the stuff we usually do. It’s a beautiful soothing and chilling track about a girl and her unbreakable love for a guy. We like to experiment with a variety of styles and genres, and hope this song appeals to the people the way we envisioned while creating it.”

“We want to reach out to people and appeal to them with our music, spread love, and inspire young budding artists to conquer the world with their talent. We believe our music plays a role in transforming people's lives and leads the way to elevate the electronic scene in the country. This track is actually a testament to how electronic music, which is originally a western concept has inspired us to deliver a unique form of expression through these Indian narratives", said Rishabh Bhola.

Earlier, Zeus X Crona’s tracks have gained popularity all over the world with 120+ Million views/streams across platforms and have been recognised and supported by artists like Sonakshi Sinha, Tfue, Chainsmokers among others. The emotional piano breaks, thunderous bass lines, mesmerizing sound design and beautiful vocals leaves you wanting to come back to listen again, whilst finding yourself singing the lyrics in no time. With more releases coming on major labels, along with some independent launches, they are taking the term 'meteoric rise' to a new level within the independent music scene.

Tags
Zeus X Crona Back to You Nimishi Sethi Rishabh Bhola
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2019

Louis Tomlinson wishes to go to university

MUMBAI: One direction star Louis Tomlinson has a dream of going to university.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2019

Ariana Grande beats Selena Gomez on Instagram to become most followed woman ever!

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has beaten Back To You hitmaker Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram. According to Billboard, Gomez trailed behind Grande's 146,286,173 followers

read more
News | 01 Aug 2018

My heart has always been in acting: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez says music has been a dominating factor in her life, but acting has always been her first love.Asked if she sees herself as a singer, a performer or an actress, she said, "I don't know. My heart has always been in acting."

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Selena Gomez is being positive

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez feels it is important for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year.

read more
News | 12 May 2018

Selena Gomez 'terrified' of recording new album

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has delayed her third album as she fears recording a flop in the shadow of her hit track Revival.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish reveals why she keeps her relationships private

MUMBAI: Despite being one of the most popular pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish has wisely decided to keep her personal life a secret from her...read more

2
Avicii Birthday tribute for Mental Health Awareness to take over SiriusXM’s BPM Channel during suicide prevention week

MUMBAI: SiriusXM and The Tim Bergling Foundation today announced BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness on SiriusXM’s BPM...read more

3
Gauahar Khan shakes a leg with rumoured boyfriend on this song!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan dating gorgeous actor Zaid Darbar dating rumors escalated as Gauahar shared a dance video along with Zaid on...read more

4
'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' Sachet Tandon to release soon!

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon presents first look of his song to make it yours “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” releasing on 7th September 2020. T-series announced about...read more

5
GURBAX becomes The First Indian Trap Artist to perform at burning man to feature alongside Diplo on The Mushroom Stage

MUMBAI: DJ producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India is adding a massive coup to his creative...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group