WizTheMc releases music video for recent single 'Lied'

MUMBAI: Today, South African/German singer, songwriter, and rapper WizTheMc releases a music video for “Lied,” out now via 10K Projects/ Homemade Projects. The new single, released on August 14, landed coveted spots on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Lorem playlists and was heralded by Ones to Watch as a “charismatic, catchy and summery” track that proved a strong follow up to his breakout hit “For A Minute” (7M+ Spotify streams). In the music video for “Lied,” WizTheMc shows the deterioration of a once-perfect relationship. A perfect visual match for his lyrics, “Lied” shows the young artist trying to move on in the wake of a devastating loss.
