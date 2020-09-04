Sub Focus & Wilkinson drop epic tour video for latest single 'Air I Breathe'

MUMBAI: Electronic music heavyweights Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled their evocative tour video for latest single ‘Air I Breathe’, out today

Watch here:

A montage of euphoric footage of Sub Focus and Wilkinson fans losing themselves during the duo’s 2019 Warehouse Project show, the tour video for ‘Air I Breathe’ successfully captures the emotive energy that makes the track itself so special. It has already amassed over 1.5 million global streams in less than a month.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2prH2gWe0maaBYeiY63nfZ?si=eBA79jcTTZa5L9f...

‘Air I Breathe’ followed breaks-heavy smash ‘Just Hold On’, which received critical acclaim and UK radio support on the BBC Radio 1 playlist as well as playlist support in the UK on Kiss Dance. That followed 2019 single ‘Illuminate’, the first music released from Portals.

Looking to incorporate real instruments and more depth into their corner of the electronic music world, Sub Focus and Wilkinson last year retreated to Real World Studios for a full month - the legendary space owned by Peter Gabriel - where the bulk of the Portals music was made, including ‘Air I Breathe’.

Both artists are renowned for their live shows, having played together at Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend amongst others. Wilkinson also sold out Brixton Academy for an incredible set just ahead of lockdown earlier this year, whilst Sub Focus’ sold out headline show at Print works is poised to be rescheduled. Both artists have also toured the globe many times over with headline sets at festivals around the world.

A collection of videos and imagery that captured a much simpler time, the ‘Air I Breathe’ tour video is destined to have all dance music fans yearning for a return to some sort of gigging normality