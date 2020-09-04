For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2020 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Sub Focus & Wilkinson drop epic tour video for latest single 'Air I Breathe'

MUMBAI: Electronic music heavyweights Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled their evocative tour video for latest single ‘Air I Breathe’, out today

Watch here:

A montage of euphoric footage of Sub Focus and Wilkinson fans losing themselves during the duo’s 2019 Warehouse Project show, the tour video for ‘Air I Breathe’ successfully captures the emotive energy that makes the track itself so special. It has already amassed over 1.5 million global streams in less than a month.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2prH2gWe0maaBYeiY63nfZ?si=eBA79jcTTZa5L9f...

‘Air I Breathe’ followed breaks-heavy smash ‘Just Hold On’, which received critical acclaim and UK radio support on the BBC Radio 1 playlist as well as playlist support in the UK on Kiss Dance. That followed 2019 single ‘Illuminate’, the first music released from Portals.

Looking to incorporate real instruments and more depth into their corner of the electronic music world, Sub Focus and Wilkinson last year retreated to Real World Studios for a full month - the legendary space owned by Peter Gabriel - where the bulk of the Portals music was made, including ‘Air I Breathe’.

Both artists are renowned for their live shows, having played together at Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend amongst others. Wilkinson also sold out Brixton Academy for an incredible set just ahead of lockdown earlier this year, whilst Sub Focus’ sold out headline show at Print works is poised to be rescheduled. Both artists have also toured the globe many times over with headline sets at festivals around the world.

A collection of videos and imagery that captured a much simpler time, the ‘Air I Breathe’ tour video is destined to have all dance music fans yearning for a return to some sort of gigging normality

Tags
Sub Focus Wilkinson Air I Breathe Illumiate
Related news
News | 24 Apr 2020

Sub Focus & Wilkinson announce masterful dance single 'Just Hold On'

MUMBAI: Electronic music stars Sub Focus and Wilkinson return with their brand-new single ‘Just Hold On’, out Friday 24th April.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Sub Focus and ALMA reveal atmospheric music video for 'Don't You Feel It'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed DJ and producer Sub Focus has teamed up with upcoming vocalist ALMA for a brand new track for the Summer, ‘Don’t You Feel It’. The dance anthem has already secured ‘Hottest Record In The World’ status from BBC Radio 1 DJ Mistajam.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
On his 74th birthday, take a trip down memory lane to Freddie Mercury’s life in Switzerland!

MUMBAI: Farrokh Bulsara, known to his fans as Freddie Mercury- lead vocalist of the rock band Queen is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of...read more

2
My guitar jam led to the melody of song 'Raat': Sid Paul on new song

MUMBAI: Music composer-producer Sid Paul released a new song in Hindi version “Raat”. It's a hearbreak song which showcases what goes through a lover...read more

3
Honey Singh on why he launched 'Billo tu agg' amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and musician Singhsta have collaborated once again, and the rap star say lockdown was the best time to drop the new...read more

4
'GAME' Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moosewala music video out now!

MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME” Watch here: The song and lyrics concept was done by Shooter...read more

5
Chloe x Halle linked up Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for 'Do It' remix, out now!

MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’. Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group