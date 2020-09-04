Sub Focus & Wilkinson drop epic tour video for latest single 'Air I Breathe'

MUMBAI: Electronic music heavyweights Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled their evocative tour video for latest single ‘Air I Breathe’, out today
Watch here:
A montage of euphoric footage of Sub Focus and Wilkinson fans losing themselves during the duo’s 2019 Warehouse Project show, the tour video for ‘Air I Breathe’ successfully captures the emotive energy that makes the track itself so special. It has already amassed over 1.5 million global streams in less than a month.
Listen here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/2prH2gWe0maaBYeiY63nfZ?si=eBA79jcTTZa5L9f...
‘Air I Breathe’ followed breaks-heavy smash ‘Just Hold On’, which received critical acclaim and UK radio support on the BBC Radio 1 playlist as well as playlist support in the UK on Kiss Dance. That followed 2019 single ‘Illuminate’, the first music released from Portals.
Looking to incorporate real instruments and more depth into their corner of the electronic music world, Sub Focus and Wilkinson last year retreated to Real World Studios for a full month - the legendary space owned by Peter Gabriel - where the bulk of the Portals music was made, including ‘Air I Breathe’.
Both artists are renowned for their live shows, having played together at Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend amongst others. Wilkinson also sold out Brixton Academy for an incredible set just ahead of lockdown earlier this year, whilst Sub Focus’ sold out headline show at Print works is poised to be rescheduled. Both artists have also toured the globe many times over with headline sets at festivals around the world.
A collection of videos and imagery that captured a much simpler time, the ‘Air I Breathe’ tour video is destined to have all dance music fans yearning for a return to some sort of gigging normality
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: Farrokh Bulsara, known to his fans as Freddie Mercury- lead vocalist of the rock band Queen is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer-producer Sid Paul released a new song in Hindi version “Raat”. It's a hearbreak song which showcases what goes through a lover...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and musician Singhsta have collaborated once again, and the rap star say lockdown was the best time to drop the new...read more
MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME” Watch here: The song and lyrics concept was done by Shooter...read more
MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’. Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased...read more