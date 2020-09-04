For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2020 17:23 |  By Tolika Yeptho

My guitar jam led to the melody of song 'Raat': Sid Paul on new song

MUMBAI: Music composer-producer Sid Paul released a new song in Hindi version “Raat”.

It's a hearbreak song which showcases what goes through a lover's heart post a breakup. The song has been sung from scratch by National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati.

Sid shared that one night in 2018 he started jamming a progression on the guitar in his studio. My guitar jam led to the melody of the song that’s where “Raat” was born.

The song has a supporting animated video featuring Sid and Shashaa as their animated selves. The Animated video and album art have been designed and executed by Ishana Aggarwal and Aashna Keswani.

Watch here:

The duo decided to release “Raat” in Tamil version with Tamil lyrics written by Mohanrajan. Sid wanted to explore his roots since he is a Tamilian and also because Shashaa has some massive commercial hits. “I've gotten an immaculate amount of love and acceptance from Tamil listeners, so their opinion matters a lot”, said Shashaa.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Shashaa. She has always been a well-wisher, mentor and phenomenal talent to collaborate with”, said Sid on his collaboration with Shashaa.

Indo-Canadian, Shashaa has crooned songs in an incredible 13 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Konkani, Arabic and English. She feels every language brings a very specific vibe to a song, be it as a singer, a songwriter or a listener. “It's interesting how often I've heard people not knowing a word of a language but preferring a song in it against the one understood by them. I'm keen on seeing which version audiences dig here. I'm torn between both”. With the current scenario Sid just wants the audience to connect with the song and take back with them as an experience.

Shashaa unveils her upcoming projects, “I'm at the finishing stages of my EP, titled "STITCHED", due for release this October. I've produced most and written all the songs on the EP. Other collabs in the making are with artists like Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur to name a few. I've been recording quite a bit for other composers and films from home. I'm also working on a single titled "Medieval Minds" that I'm writing and will be directing and editing the video. Online concerts are ongoing, till things are safe to hit stage/ studios full throttle”.

Sid is also working on some more singles and more interesting collaborations.

Stay Tuned.

Tags
Sid Paul Shashaa Tirupati Raat Ishana Aggarwal Aashna Keswani National Award-winning Singer
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2020

Billie Eilish reveals why she keeps her relationships private

MUMBAI: Despite being one of the most popular pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish has wisely decided to keep her personal life a secret from her fans.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Justin Bieber replaces Drake in DJ Khaled’s new music video "POPSTAR" video

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Main Teri Hoon' surpasses 70mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: For all Hindi music fans, check-out 'Main Teri Hoon' sung by 'Dhvani Bhanushali'. The track has crossed 70Million views under T-Series.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2020

Composer duo Shashi-Khushi's target is to make good different music

MUMBAI: The powerful singer-composer duo Shashi-Khushi’s most important target is to make good different music together, with different vibes which is not just party songs.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2020

Suraj Chauhan's 'Tu Hai Zarroori' will surely be a 'must to listen' song in your playlist

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Suraj Chauhan recently released a romantic track “Tu Hai Zarroori” featuring actor Aanshul Triveddi and gorgeous actress-model Sakshee Singh under Tans Entertainment. The music video was directed by Prince Gupta and produced by Ricky Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh on why he launched 'Billo tu agg' amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and musician Singhsta have collaborated once again, and the rap star say lockdown was the best time to drop the new...read more

2
'GAME' Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moosewala music video out now!

MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME” Watch here: The song and lyrics concept was done by Shooter...read more

3
Chloe x Halle linked up Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for 'Do It' remix, out now!

MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’. Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased...read more

4
Celebrate Love Beyond Gender with MTV Beats Love Duet- India's First Love Album by the LGBTQIA+ Community!

MUMBAI: From 1942 – A Love Story to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, mainstream Hindi cinema in India has started taking steps to go beyond the...read more

5
Watch Miley Cyrus share Love, Drugs and writing a series of children's book in Interview with Joe Rogan

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is once again showing some love to the podcast community, following her Call Her Daddy interview. The "Midnight Sky" singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group