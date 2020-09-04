My guitar jam led to the melody of song 'Raat': Sid Paul on new song

MUMBAI: Music composer-producer Sid Paul released a new song in Hindi version “Raat”.

It's a hearbreak song which showcases what goes through a lover's heart post a breakup. The song has been sung from scratch by National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati.

Sid shared that one night in 2018 he started jamming a progression on the guitar in his studio. My guitar jam led to the melody of the song that’s where “Raat” was born.

The song has a supporting animated video featuring Sid and Shashaa as their animated selves. The Animated video and album art have been designed and executed by Ishana Aggarwal and Aashna Keswani.

Watch here:

The duo decided to release “Raat” in Tamil version with Tamil lyrics written by Mohanrajan. Sid wanted to explore his roots since he is a Tamilian and also because Shashaa has some massive commercial hits. “I've gotten an immaculate amount of love and acceptance from Tamil listeners, so their opinion matters a lot”, said Shashaa.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Shashaa. She has always been a well-wisher, mentor and phenomenal talent to collaborate with”, said Sid on his collaboration with Shashaa.

Indo-Canadian, Shashaa has crooned songs in an incredible 13 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Konkani, Arabic and English. She feels every language brings a very specific vibe to a song, be it as a singer, a songwriter or a listener. “It's interesting how often I've heard people not knowing a word of a language but preferring a song in it against the one understood by them. I'm keen on seeing which version audiences dig here. I'm torn between both”. With the current scenario Sid just wants the audience to connect with the song and take back with them as an experience.

Shashaa unveils her upcoming projects, “I'm at the finishing stages of my EP, titled "STITCHED", due for release this October. I've produced most and written all the songs on the EP. Other collabs in the making are with artists like Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur to name a few. I've been recording quite a bit for other composers and films from home. I'm also working on a single titled "Medieval Minds" that I'm writing and will be directing and editing the video. Online concerts are ongoing, till things are safe to hit stage/ studios full throttle”.

Sid is also working on some more singles and more interesting collaborations.

