For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2020 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Kim Kardashian gives birth to Kylie Jenner in Tyga ft Kanye West music video 'Feel Me'

MUMBAI: Seeing double!

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian look completely unrecognizable in a newly leaked Kanye West music video. On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Eli Russell Linnetz, who directed the video, surprise dropped the official footage on YouTube. The music video for Kanye and Tyga's 2017 track "Feel Me" hasn't seen the light of day, until now. At this time, it's unclear why the nearly three-year-old clip is just now making its debut.



View this post on Instagram


#kimkardashian #kyliejenner #feelme

A post shared by eli russell linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on

However, it's been creating a lot of buzz online, especially the part where Kim seemingly gives birth to her younger sister. And no, that isn't an exaggeration. In one scene at the end of the video, Kim can be seen sitting down with her legs open. Soon after, Kylie appears from the shadows and walks out of her lady parts.

Throughout the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars sizzle in barely-there clothing. Kylie wore an iridescent cropped white tank top and matching panties. Although her outfit was simple, her glam was bold and vibrant.

For Kylie's makeup, she donned shimmery blue eyeshadow, rosy pink blush and nude-ish lipstick. Plus, the beauty mogul said goodbye to her long hair and donned a blonde pixie cut.

Like the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Kim also rocked a blonde hairstyle that hit her shoulders. However, she opted for something more risqué with a black bustier and matching thong.

Kanye and Tyga's appearances in the video were short but they both appeared to be wearing motocross-inspired outfits.

Tags
Tyga Kanye West Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2020

Kim Kardashian helped Paris Hilton to freeze her egg

MUMBAI: Paris can't wait to have her own "mini-me." Paris Hilton has babies on the brain -- and, thanks to some help from Kim Kardashian, the 39-year-old has already taken steps toward having kids when she's ready.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Travis Scott is keeping daughter Stormi Webster aware of what’s going on in the world

MUMBAI: Father-daughter bonding.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Spotify spotted with 130 million paid subscribers worldwide

MUMBAI: According to IFPI’s Global Music Report, Spotify has bagged the top spot for paid subscribers, CNBC reported. The Swedish streaming service has outpaced other giants in the space like Apple, Amazon, and Google, by bagging 130 million paid premium subscribers worldwide.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2020

Kanye West sets meeting with Jared Kushner

MUMBAI: Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might be involved in his campaign.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Kylie Jenner reveals the learnings from Kim Kardashian's Businesses

MUMBAI: More powerful together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
GURBAX becomes The First Indian Trap Artist to perform at burning man to feature alongside Diplo on The Mushroom Stage

MUMBAI: DJ producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India is adding a massive coup to his creative...read more

2
Alok & Vintage Culture drop highly-anticipated single 'Party On My Own' with FAULHABER

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar acts Alok and Vintage Culture have debuted their highly-anticipated new single ‘Party On My Own’ with FAULHABER. Released...read more

3
FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST EDITION 2- A platform celebrating the Folk Music of Punjab

MUMBAI: Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music with your favourite...read more

4
FINNEAS unveils Poignant new song & video 'What They'll Say About Us'

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with “What They’ll Say About Us.” A powerful and...read more

5
Ranjit Bawa unleashes new song 'Pagg Da Brand' from Punjabi album 'Ik Tare Wala'

MUMBAI: Latest punjabi song Pagg Da Brand from the punjabi album “Ik Tare Wala” sung by Ranjit Bawa out on Yotube and music apps. Watch here:read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group