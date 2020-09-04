For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Sep 2020 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' Sachet Tandon to release soon!

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon presents first look of his song to make it yours “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” releasing on 7th September 2020.

T-series announced about the release of the new song with a poster and says ‘Love has its shares of ups and downs. Witness one such an amazing love story that transcends boundaries and teaches us to love with all our hearts.’

#KandheKaWohTil song featuring @Salmanyusuffkhan and @zaarayesmin

The song will be releasing on 7 September. Stay tuned.

