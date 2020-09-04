'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' Sachet Tandon to release soon!

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon presents first look of his song to make it yours “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” releasing on 7th September 2020.
T-series announced about the release of the new song with a poster and says ‘Love has its shares of ups and downs. Witness one such an amazing love story that transcends boundaries and teaches us to love with all our hearts.’
#KandheKaWohTil song featuring @Salmanyusuffkhan and @zaarayesmin
The song will be releasing on 7 September. Stay tuned.
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: Seeing double! Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian look completely unrecognizable in a newly leaked Kanye West music video. On Wednesday, Sept. 2...read more
MUMBAI: DJ producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India is adding a massive coup to his creative...read more
MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar acts Alok and Vintage Culture have debuted their highly-anticipated new single ‘Party On My Own’ with FAULHABER. Released...read more
MUMBAI: Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music with your favourite...read more
MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with “What They’ll Say About Us.” A powerful and...read more