Justin Bieber replaces Drake in DJ Khaled’s new music video "POPSTAR" video

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him. Watch the clip below, which also stars Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Watch here:

Drake and DJ Khaled released “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” simultaneously earlier this summer. Since dropping those singles with DJ Khaled in July, Drake has released “Only You Freestyle” with London rapper Headie One, “ALL I NEED” and “TWIST & TURN” (both with Popcaan), and his latest solo track “Laugh Now Cry Later.”