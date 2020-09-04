For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2020 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Honey Singh on why he launched 'Billo tu agg' amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and musician Singhsta have collaborated once again, and the rap star say lockdown was the best time to drop the new track.

Titled "Billo tu agg", the song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has worked on with Singhsta, after "Makhna".

"This is lockdown time. The clubs are not open and no parties are taking place. I thought this is the best time to release the song when people can listen to it at home or in their cars. That is why I chose this song and that is how this song happened," Honey Singh told IANS.

About how the song came to be, he added: " ‘Billo tu agg' has been written and produced by Singhsta. He is my artiste. I signed him in 2017 and I have pushed him to do the kind of music I wanted him to do. So, finally he came up with this idea of the song called ‘Billo tu agg'."

The rapper, who is known for belting out hits like "Brown rang", "Love dose" and "Blue eyes" says he saw a lot of potential in the track.

"He (Singhsta) made me listen to the song and said that ‘I have written and produced the music, if you come on board then this song will be good'. I saw potential in the song and then I wrote my verse for the song," said Honey Singh.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Honey Singh music Love Dose
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2020

AR Rahman was our first choice to play the elder version of our protagonist in Atkan-Chatkan: Shiv Hare

MUMBAI: Atkan-Chatkan, a film that revolves around a child Guddu ,and his quest for becoming a true musician, has been beautifully written and directed by Shiv Hare.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Billie Eilish reveals why she keeps her relationships private

MUMBAI: Despite being one of the most popular pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish has wisely decided to keep her personal life a secret from her fans.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Gauahar Khan shakes a leg with rumoured boyfriend on this song!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan dating gorgeous actor Zaid Darbar dating rumors escalated as Gauahar shared a dance video along with Zaid on Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Diamond Da Chhala’ on her IG page and says “Ye Hai Gaane asar YA mann ki baat??Jaldi Batao. #GaZa killing it

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Celebrate this Teachers' Day with educational podcasts on Spotify

MUMBAI: From all of life’s treasure, the gift of learning is something truly special, and worth a share. The opportunity to enrich someone’s life with knowledge is its own reward and something millions among us are a part of, everyday.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2020

Spotify helps you find music for all moods in new campaign

MUMBAI: Audio streaming platform, Spotify has launched a new campaign highlighting the ease of tuning into music playlists for all moods and moments, by using common moments at homes in India, and localising the story for listeners in different parts of the country.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
'GAME' Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moosewala music video out now!

MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME” Watch here: The song and lyrics concept was done by Shooter...read more

2
Chloe x Halle linked up Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for 'Do It' remix, out now!

MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’. Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased...read more

3
Celebrate Love Beyond Gender with MTV Beats Love Duet- India's First Love Album by the LGBTQIA+ Community!

MUMBAI: From 1942 – A Love Story to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, mainstream Hindi cinema in India has started taking steps to go beyond the...read more

4
Watch Miley Cyrus share Love, Drugs and writing a series of children's book in Interview with Joe Rogan

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is once again showing some love to the podcast community, following her Call Her Daddy interview. The "Midnight Sky" singer...read more

5
'Never Say Goodbye' unfinished song From 'Dil Bechara' released by AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Check-out latest Hindi song 'Never Say Goodbye' sung by A. R. Ameen Music of song given by A. R. Rahman.The song is out on all streaming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group