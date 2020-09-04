GURBAX becomes The First Indian Trap Artist to perform at burning man to feature alongside Diplo on The Mushroom Stage

MUMBAI: DJ producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India is adding a massive coup to his creative repertoire.

Hailed as one of the fastest rising names in the country’s electronic dance music scene, GURBAX will be the very first Indian trap artist to debut at the psychedelic playground ‘The Mushroom’ at the virtual edition of the revered annual weeklong desert gathering, ‘Burning Man’ scheduled to run from August 30th to September 6th this year.

The globally celebrated anti-establishment, anti-consumerist event which was initiated in 1986 in western United States Of America, will be virtually held this year under the shadow of a historic pandemic where eight official Burning Man ‘Multiverses’ will capture the art, spontaneity and human connection of the event though deep playa DJ sets, theme camp events, monumental art installations, educational talks, panel discussions.

The Mushroom art installation resides in The Infinite Playa, a platform at the cutting edge of technology for experiential viewing. With two stages on The Mushroom, the festival promoters have curated the week to host a broad selection of artistry and education with a lineup including Diplo, Clozee, Claude VonStroke, Paul Stamets, Beats Antique, Lee Foss, Stephen Brooks, and Reggie Watts to name a few.

Reflecting on his festival participation GURBAX who has shared the stage with the likes of Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa, Troyboi elaborates, “Burning Man is a culture. It's a movement. It’s an event of free-spirited art and self-expression and my set is going to be reflective of exactly that. I’ve been hard at work in the studio for the past 5 months & wanted to come out with an exclusive live-stream set only when I felt like the moment was right & it obviously doesn’t get much bigger than this, The virtual desert will allow attendees to get the most authentic experience the digital realm can possibly provide. 2020 is all about being radically inclusive. Don’t forget to come through on the 6th of September!”

Earlier this summer, the ‘Boom Shankar’ and ‘Aghori’ hitmaker also featured on the line-up of global digital music festival ‘Electric Blockaloo’ & has a bunch of music scheduled to release this year.

For decades, Burning Man has represented an escape from the current reality. An event for free spirits to rethink new age ideals inside a stateless entity where art, music and partying reign supreme on the desert plains. It is held in late August every year inside Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. For nine days, the attendees, who refer to themselves as Burners, fill up the desolate landscape with massive art installations, stages and camps. In 2019, nearly 80,000 people from more than 25 countries congregated in the midst of over 400 art installations and the pyrotechnic Man standing 61 feet tall.