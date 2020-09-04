Gauhar Khan shakes a leg with rumoured boyfriend on this song!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan dating gorgeous actor Zaid Darbar dating rumors escalated as Gauhar shared a dance video along with Zaid on Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Diamond Da Chhala’ on her IG page and says

“Ye Hai Gaane asar YA mann ki baat??Jaldi Batao.

#GaZa killing it

#diamonddachalla

Watch here:

Zaid Darbar also uploaded the video and says

Acting hai Ya Reality hai…What do you think??

Drop your Love for #Gaza

With my beautiful @gauaharkhan

Watch here:

At the end of the short video clip, Zaid presented a ring to Gauhar leaving her elated.

Gauhar & zaid have left their fans with a confusing caption which would leave anybody wondering their relationship.