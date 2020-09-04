Chloe x Halle linked up Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for 'Do It' remix, out now!

MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’.
Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased the collaboration in the hours preceding its release, with City Girls member JT hinting that a link-up with another all-female duo was coming out. Chloe x Halle then retweeted JT’s tweet, adding .
‘Do It’ was originally released as the lead single to Chloe x Halle’s second studio album, ‘Ungodly Hour’, which came out in June.
Watch here:
It’s one of first tracks Doja Cat has hopped on since she was featured on ‘Pussy Talk‘, the second single from City Girls’ second studio album ‘City On Lock’, which also came out in June.
While still relatively fresh off the release of her latest album ‘Hot Pink’, Doja Cat recently revealed that her next album, which is apparently dancehall and afro-beat inspired, is on its way.
“I have my album coming, can’t say when,” she replied. “I really wanna make it a surprise, I don’t wanna say too much.”
Mulatto released her debut studio album, ‘Queen of Da Souf’, just over a fortnight ago in late August, which also features a collaboration with City Girls. She also recently had a cameo in the widely-circulated music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’.
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: From 1942 – A Love Story to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, mainstream Hindi cinema in India has started taking steps to go beyond the...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is once again showing some love to the podcast community, following her Call Her Daddy interview. The "Midnight Sky" singer...read more
MUMBAI: Check-out latest Hindi song 'Never Say Goodbye' sung by A. R. Ameen Music of song given by A. R. Rahman.The song is out on all streaming...read more
MUMBAI: Zeus X Crona, the dominant name in the electronic music space has released their newest track ‘Back to You’ under LoudKult Record Label....read more
MUMBAI: Despite being one of the most popular pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish has wisely decided to keep her personal life a secret from her...read more