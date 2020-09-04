Celebrate this Teachers' Day with educational podcasts on Spotify

MUMBAI: From all of life’s treasure, the gift of learning is something truly special, and worth a share. The opportunity to enrich someone’s life with knowledge is its own reward and something millions among us are a part of, everyday. Teacher’s Day marks a special occasion in recognizing our mentors, and celebrating the spirit to learn and enrich our minds.

Whether in learning a new language, brushing up on some science, really understanding politics, or even delving into philosophy - this Teachers’ Day, be a mentor to someone who needs it by listening to and sharing podcasts from around the world, and exhaustive topics.

Here’s a round-up of some really interesting educational podcasts available on Spotify that are sure to help the listeners grow and help others grow.

Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee - A Spotify Original that delves deep into how things in India actually work and answers questions like how to file a police case? What is a republic? What does the RBI do and why should one care? And so much more!

English Speeches I Learn English - To all the aspiring Shakespeares, this one’s for you. If you’re looking to practice listening and reading English, this podcast is not only an excellent resource for students to learn but also teachers who’d like to access reliable, good quality content.

Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques - For those who’d like to get to know some best practices to communicate effectively, listen to Matt Abrahams host conversations with experts on real-world challenges including ‘How to send messages clearly when put on the spot?’, ‘How to write emails to get the point across?’, ‘How to easily convey complex information?’, ‘How to manage reputation?’, and more.

Science Vs - If you’re a curious mind, find out what’s fact, what’s not, and what’s somewhere in between on this Gimlet podcast. It sifts through all the science to bring fact based information and educates listeners on topics like football concussions, heartbreak, 5G networks, sleep, free healthcare, police use of force, asteroids, you name it!

7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast with Clyde Lee Dennis - From self-improvement tips to life skills training, this podcast is all the inspiration you’ll ever need as you work towards achieving your goals. Tune in to Clyde Lee Dennis and some of the world’s best teachers and speakers - the likes of Brendon Burchard, Joel Osteen, Mel Robbins, Simon Sinek, Eddie Pinero, Lisa Nichols, Robin Sharma, and Jay Shetty. Need we say more?

5 Minutes Business Book Summaries - These are busy times but in between your daily routine, if five minutes is all you have, invest it in this podcast to imbibe knowledge from some of the world’s best business and self-help books from authors like Seth Godin, Tim Ferris, and more.

Philosophize This! - This podcast is dedicated to sharing the ideas that shaped our world. It is beginner friendly and is for anyone and everyone interested in philosophy In chronological order - the thinkers and ideas that forged the world we live in are broken down and explained.

Wireframe - If you’re wondering, what about a podcast for the creative mind? Wireframe is the ultimate podcast to explore and understand user experience design.

Talk To Me In Korean - Core Korean Grammar - ARMY or not, if a new language is something you’d like to learn, these bite-sized Korean lessons are enough to get you going. What’s more, it caters to beginners, intermediate and advanced listeners!