News |  03 Sep 2020 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

Vanessa Hudgens' 'WAP' dance challenge goes viral

MUMBAI: High School Musical star is no more in High School.

The WAP dance challenge is going viral on the internet with numerous fans and celebrities uploading their dance videos on social media. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, too did a dance routine on the song with her friend, singer GG Magree. The video of the two has gone viral on the internet and fans have flooded social media with their reactions as they can't seem to get over it.

Vanessa Hudgens and GG uploaded their WAP dance video challenge which they performed in their backyard. The two were seen performing the dance routine just like Cardi B and Megan from the official music video of WAP. Hudgens and GG were seen twerking, rolling, and landing in a split and have proved that they have nailed the WAP dance craze. The video was shared by several twitter users and has been viewed over 6 million times on several handles.

Check out the video below:



View this post on Instagram


@iamcardib approved

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

