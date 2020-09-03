Spotify helps you find music for all moods in new campaign

MUMBAI: Audio streaming platform, Spotify has launched a new campaign highlighting the ease of tuning into music playlists for all moods and moments, by using common moments at homes in India, and localising the story for listeners in different parts of the country.

The campaign’s narrative highlights the family dynamics and relationships, and how music soundtracks every Indian household with tracks spanning across eras - right from the 70s and 80s to the latest beats.

The upcoming ad, featuring Nagarjuna shows his playing father to his on-screen daughter, who is preparing to go study abroad, and he talks about how he’ll miss all the music she curates for him. The daughter instantly suggests that he picks a playlist on Spotify for every occasion, highlighting that music is for everyone, and very easy to find and play on the app.

Neha Ahuja, head of marketing - India, Spotify, said, “Playlists provide a seamless audio experience that cuts out friction, and with a simple press and play, there are many songs lined up without any other human intervention. No matter the age or location, music lovers are always looking for ways in which they can make music an intrinsic part of their daily lives.”