For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2020 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

Spotify helps you find music for all moods in new campaign

MUMBAI: Audio streaming platform, Spotify has launched a new campaign highlighting the ease of tuning into music playlists for all moods and moments, by using common moments at homes in India, and localising the story for listeners in different parts of the country.

The campaign’s narrative highlights the family dynamics and relationships, and how music soundtracks every Indian household with tracks spanning across eras - right from the 70s and 80s to the latest beats.

The upcoming ad, featuring Nagarjuna shows his playing father to his on-screen daughter, who is preparing to go study abroad, and he talks about how he’ll miss all the music she curates for him. The daughter instantly suggests that he picks a playlist on Spotify for every occasion, highlighting that music is for everyone, and very easy to find and play on the app.

Neha Ahuja, head of marketing - India, Spotify, said, “Playlists provide a seamless audio experience that cuts out friction, and with a simple press and play, there are many songs lined up without any other human intervention. No matter the age or location, music lovers are always looking for ways in which they can make music an intrinsic part of their daily lives.”

Tags
Spotify music moods Neha Ahuja
Related news
News | 03 Sep 2020

Karan Kulkarni celebrates success of his recent release

MUMBAI: Music composer and background scorer Karan Kulkarni who’s discography boasts of films like Tumhari Sulu,Shakuntala Devi,Shibh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Breathe Into the shadows to name a few, is currently celebrating the fact that his background score for Nawazuddin starrer Raat Akeli Hai

read more
Demi_Lovato
News | 03 Sep 2020

Demi Lovato gives powerful essay of her year of growth

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato knows 2020 has not been an easy year.Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices making front-page news, the singer has felt so much uncertainly about the world around her.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2020

'Malkin Ho' latest Bhojpuri music video song sung by Arvind Akela Kallu & Priyanka Singh out !

MUMBAI: Check-out latest Bhojpuri song 'Malkin Ho' sung by Arvind Akela Kallu and Priyanka Singh. Watch here:

read more
News | 02 Sep 2020

Harshdeep Kaur's latest song is an ode to Indian mothers

MUMBAI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur is back on the small screen, this time with a song dedicated to Indian mothers.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2020

Telugu actress Archana Singh Rajput comes up with her new album with T Series

MUMBAI: Telugu Actress Archana Singh Rajput who was seen in TV show Bahu Humari Rajnikant has come up with a sizzling album song 'Bheegi Raaton Mein' presented by T Series. It is sung by Aamir Shaikh who is also featured in the video which is directed by Azad Hussain.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Popular pop duo Monica and brandy reunite for a face-off on Verzuz

MUMBAI: Apple Music is now the exclusive music partner for Verzuz, the break-the-internet livestream battle series presented by legendary beatmakers...read more

2
Karan Kulkarni celebrates success of his recent release

MUMBAI: Music composer and background scorer Karan Kulkarni who’s discography boasts of films like Tumhari Sulu,Shakuntala Devi,Shibh Mangal Zyada...read more

3
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Main Teri Hoon' surpasses 70mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: For all Hindi music fans, check-out 'Main Teri Hoon' sung by 'Dhvani Bhanushali'. The track has crossed 70Million views under T-Series....read more

4
C3D3 debuts first single 'Into Red'

MUMBAI: C3D3 makes his debut with the electronic masterpiece ‘Into Red’. The burgeoning star is set to make his mark on the music scene, making...read more

5
'Born to shine' Diljit Dosanjh to unleash official music video soon

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing a number of BTS pictures and videos for the past few days from his upcoming song ‘Born To Shine’, but today...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group