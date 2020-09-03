Popular pop duo Monica and brandy reunite for a face-off on Verzuz

MUMBAI: Apple Music is now the exclusive music partner for Verzuz, the break-the-internet livestream battle series presented by legendary beatmakers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Born out of a desire for community during this era of distancing, these time-stopping events have become a celebration of the parallel artistry of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest songwriters, producers, and artists, pitting them against each other in good-natured face-offs that have made for some of the best entertainment in music since live concerts. Verzuz is currently on its 5th episode and has seen impressive clashes such as, Snoop Dog X DMG, Rick Ross x 2 Chainz and RZA x DJ Premier. The 5th episode of Verzuz left pop music fans surprised as it brought pop and R&B artists, Brandy and Monica in a one of a kind face-off. It was twenty-five years after dropping their record-setting collaboration "The Boy Is Mine”, the duo collaborated on Verzuz.
The reunion of pop duo Monica and Brandy gave fans a good walk down memory lane as the artists hummed on popular songs from the past (full playlist can be accessed on Apple Music). Making the reunion more special, presidential candidate Kamala Harris joined the webcast on video to congratulate the duo. Popular global publication Today said, “in between the tunes, the women talked around the topic of their long-rumoured feud, and while they never fully confirmed exactly what did or didn't happen, their banter made it seem as though they’re ready to put it all behind them.” The pop sensations unravelled an intense 21 round face-off. While the fans were on the winning side, Apple Music 1 gives a sneak peak into each round along with the results.
It was no surprise when 1.2 million viewers, including celebs like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko, tuned into the record-breaking Instagram live battle that saw the music veterans play some of their greatest hits from their classic catalogs. Moreover, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were also spotted commenting on the live. Adding more spark to the live battle Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Michelle Obama dropped in on their reunion.
