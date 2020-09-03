For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2020 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Popular pop duo Monica and brandy reunite for a face-off on Verzuz

MUMBAI: Apple Music is now the exclusive music partner for Verzuz, the break-the-internet livestream battle series presented by legendary beatmakers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Born out of a desire for community during this era of distancing, these time-stopping events have become a celebration of the parallel artistry of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest songwriters, producers, and artists, pitting them against each other in good-natured face-offs that have made for some of the best entertainment in music since live concerts. Verzuz is currently on its 5th episode and has seen impressive clashes such as, Snoop Dog X DMG, Rick Ross x 2 Chainz and RZA x DJ Premier. The 5th episode of Verzuz left pop music fans surprised as it brought pop and R&B artists, Brandy and Monica in a one of a kind face-off. It was twenty-five years after dropping their record-setting collaboration "The Boy Is Mine”, the duo collaborated on Verzuz.

The reunion of pop duo Monica and Brandy gave fans a good walk down memory lane as the artists hummed on popular songs from the past (full playlist can be accessed on Apple Music). Making the reunion more special, presidential candidate Kamala Harris joined the webcast on video to congratulate the duo. Popular global publication Today said, “in between the tunes, the women talked around the topic of their long-rumoured feud, and while they never fully confirmed exactly what did or didn't happen, their banter made it seem as though they’re ready to put it all behind them.” The pop sensations unravelled an intense 21 round face-off. While the fans were on the winning side, Apple Music 1 gives a sneak peak into each round along with the results.

It was no surprise when 1.2 million viewers, including celebs like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko, tuned into the record-breaking Instagram live battle that saw the music veterans play some of their greatest hits from their classic catalogs. Moreover, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were also spotted commenting on the live. Adding more spark to the live battle Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Michelle Obama dropped in on their reunion.

Tags
Apple music Snoop Dogg Lotto Joe Biden
Related news
News | 26 Aug 2020

Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and KSaya team up for or surreal piece of production called 'Ae Ri Sakhi'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic duo of brother and sister well known Ghazal and Sufi Singer Pooja Gaitonde and Percussionist Prasad Gaitonde along with Ksaya teamed up for or a surreal piece of music called ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Alt-Metal band FENISIA announce new album 'The Spectator' out October 30, new music video & single

MUMBAI: Italian alternative metal band Fenisia will release their new full-length album entitled The Spectator on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2020

Billie Eilish shares her early discovery of Childish Gambino

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is a known Childish Gambino stan, and on the latest segment of "me & dad radio" on Apple Music, she discussed two of her favorite songs by him.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Katy Perry, John Legend gear up for virtual house party

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing lockdown, several Hollywood stars, including Katy Perry, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Snoop Dogg, will be bringing the party to fans' homes through the "In the House" livestream event.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Billie Eilish unveils to Apple Music about many things

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about her new Apple Music show ‘me & dad Radio’, working on new music, fostering puppies, growing up with her fans, and more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Karan Kulkarni celebrates success of his recent release

MUMBAI: Music composer and background scorer Karan Kulkarni who’s discography boasts of films like Tumhari Sulu,Shakuntala Devi,Shibh Mangal Zyada...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Main Teri Hoon' surpasses 70mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: For all Hindi music fans, check-out 'Main Teri Hoon' sung by 'Dhvani Bhanushali'. The track has crossed 70Million views under T-Series....read more

3
C3D3 debuts first single 'Into Red'

MUMBAI: C3D3 makes his debut with the electronic masterpiece ‘Into Red’. The burgeoning star is set to make his mark on the music scene, making...read more

4
'Born to shine' Diljit Dosanjh to unleash official music video soon

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing a number of BTS pictures and videos for the past few days from his upcoming song ‘Born To Shine’, but today...read more

5
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana 'Afsos Karoge' music video out!

MUMBAI: "Afsos Karoge” sung by Stebin Ben featuring lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana is out now. Watch here:read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group