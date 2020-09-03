For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Sep 2020 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Kulkarni celebrates success of his recent release

MUMBAI: Music composer and background scorer Karan Kulkarni who’s discography boasts of films like Tumhari Sulu,Shakuntala Devi,Shibh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Breathe Into the shadows to name a few, is currently celebrating the fact that his background score for Nawazuddin starrer Raat Akeli Hai is now out as an individual album, a rarity in Indian music and cinema scene. The album is available on Spotify, Saavn and Youtube.

“Karan has over the years created a niche for himself by being associated with films like Shahid and Aligarh and now Raat Akeli hai, films which rely heavily on background music to create the desired atmosphere to further elevate the on screen proceedings. The fact that Raat Akeli Hai’s background music is now independently available, it may set a new precedent for films in the future.” Adds a source.

Commenting on the same, an ecstatic Karan says, “I had a great time working on Raat Akeli Hai’s background score and its an experience i will always cherish. The fact that it’s available as an individual album now just goes to show how important background music is to a film’s universe. I hope this starts a trend as there are many music lovers who thoroughly enjoy background music but it isn’t available anywhere. This hopefully can change that.” He smiles.

