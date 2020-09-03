For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Sep 2020 14:16

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Main Teri Hoon' surpasses 70mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: For all Hindi music fans, check-out 'Main Teri Hoon' sung by 'Dhvani Bhanushali'.

The track has crossed 70Million views under T-Series.

Music of song “Main Teri Hoon” by singer Dhvani Bhanushali is given by Sachin - Jigar. Lyrics of Main Teri Hoon song are written by Priya Saraiya.

To know more about the 'Dhvani Bhanushali' song 'Main Teri Hoon', enjoy the video.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more songs like "Main Teri Hoon".

Dhvani Bhanushali Main Teri Ho Gayi Singer Sachin Jigar
