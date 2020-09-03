For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Sep 2020 14:19

'Born to shine' Diljit Dosanjh to unleash official music video soon

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing a number of BTS pictures and videos for the past few days from his upcoming song ‘Born To Shine’, but today he has shared the poster of the song along with release date of the official music video “ Born to shine” on his IG page.

From the latest album ‘G.O.A.T.’ of Diljit’s “Born to Shine” will be the third video that is gonna be release.The first two videos form his album “G.O.A.T’ have already ranked up high on the music charts and its expecting the same for the upcoming one as well.

