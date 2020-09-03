Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana 'Afsos Karoge' music video out!

MUMBAI: "Afsos Karoge” sung by Stebin Ben featuring lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana is out now.

Watch here:

“Afsos Karoge” song was composed by Sanjeev & Ajay, crooned by Stebin Ben and written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.The music video of “Afsos Karoge” has a slightly sad theme, and you miss the chemistry of ‘Asimanshi’.. The viewers gets to see their love story in flashbacks, and understand that a misunderstanding separated the couple in the video.

It starts with a college reunion, where we can see the two past lovers Riaz and Khurana meet each other again. Even before they reunite, a young child joins Riaz, leading Khurana to believe that he has moved on

In the end, before resolving regarding the child, Khurana walks away.On the other hand, Asim Riaz promises that he will always keep waiting for her till the end.