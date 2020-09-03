For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2020 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana 'Afsos Karoge' music video out!

MUMBAI: "Afsos Karoge” sung by Stebin Ben featuring lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana is out now.

Watch here:

“Afsos Karoge” song was composed by Sanjeev & Ajay, crooned by Stebin Ben and written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.The music video of “Afsos Karoge” has a slightly sad theme, and you miss the chemistry of ‘Asimanshi’.. The viewers gets to see their love story in flashbacks, and understand that a misunderstanding separated the couple in the video.

It starts with a college reunion, where we can see the two past lovers Riaz and Khurana meet each other again. Even before they reunite, a young child joins Riaz, leading Khurana to believe that he has moved on

In the end, before resolving regarding the child, Khurana walks away.On the other hand, Asim Riaz promises that he will always keep waiting for her till the end.

Tags
Afsos Karoge Stebin Ben Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Sanjeev Chaturvedi
Related news
News | 02 Sep 2020

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to release new song 'Afsos Karoge'

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved jodi people are appreciating. Recently the duo have announced “Afsos Karoge”, a song which they would be releasing soon.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Stebin Ben has high expectations for his romantic monsoon song 'Baarish'

MUMBAI: Singer-performer Stebin Ben has released his first beautiful romantic monsoon song of 2020 “Baarish” sharing the mic for the first time with versatile singer Payal Dev under VYRL Original.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2020

Arjit Singh's new song features 'Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to star in the video of a new song by Arijit Singh Titled "Dil ko maine di kasam", the song featuring the two "Bigg Boss 13" stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Vanessa Hudgens' 'WAP' dance challenge goes viral

MUMBAI: High School Musical star is no more in High School. The WAP dance challenge is going viral on the internet with numerous fans and celebrities...read more

2
Demi Lovato gives powerful essay of her year of growth

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato knows 2020 has not been an easy year.Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices making front-page news, the singer...read more

3
Fatima Sana Shaikh to become a director for Vishal Bharadwaj's music video 'Palkein Kholo’

MUMBAI: Watch Vishal Bhardwaj and Fatima discuss her debut as director for the new song by Vishal Bhardwaj which has lyrics by Bashir Badr. Recently...read more

4
BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" music video surpassed one billion views

MUMBAI: Congratulations, BLACKPINK! BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” music video surpassed 1 Billion YouTube views. Released on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m...read more

5
Karan Kulkarni celebrates success of his recent release

MUMBAI: Music composer and background scorer Karan Kulkarni who’s discography boasts of films like Tumhari Sulu,Shakuntala Devi,Shibh Mangal Zyada...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group