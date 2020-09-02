Varun Sood opens up on filling in for Raftaar in 'Roadies Revolution'

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Varun Sood says he is excited to become the youngest gang leader on MTV Roadies Revolution, when he steps in as a substitute for rap star Raftaar on the adventure reality show. Raftaar will be away owing to prior commitments.
"I've had a close association with ‘Roadies'. It's like family to me. My role as the youngest leader in ‘Roadies Revolution' comes with a host of challenges and responsibilities, but the road ahead looks equally exciting. While from the last seasons, I've observed the game plan and the dynamics, this year proves to be a lot different," said Varun, who has earlier made his mark as a reality TV personality on MTV Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 9.
He added: "I feel I will be at an advantageous position in terms of understanding the mindset of the people. Roadies unfolds a plethora of surprises at every step, so it'll be interesting to see what comes my way. I'm all set to be on the other side now and take it on from the amazing Raftaar bhai. This one's going to be a thrilling journey ahead."
Opening up on his inability to carry on for a while, Raftaar said: "As much as I would have loved to, I will not be able to be a part of some of the future episodes due to some inevitable engagements. The journey thus far has been truly enriching and I'm looking forward to resuming shooting and joining my Roadies family real soon. Varun is a champ and will motivate and guide the gang well in my momentary absence."
(Source: IANS)
