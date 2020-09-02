For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2020 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Telugu actress Archana Singh Rajput comes up with her new album with T Series

MUMBAI: Telugu Actress Archana Singh Rajput who was seen in TV show Bahu Humari Rajnikant has come up with a sizzling album song 'Bheegi Raaton Mein' presented by T Series. It is sung by Aamir Shaikh who is also featured in the video which is directed by Azad Hussain.

On talking about the song she says, It's an all out romantic song made keeping rainy season in mind. It was fun shooting in beaches, forts and mountains adhering to the rules and regulations of lockdown. Offcourse , the was difficult to shoot in this period due to less work force. But the experience was amazing altogether. The song is getting good responses from audiences and I'm happy for the same."

She will also be seen Telugu film Mahaprasthanam alongside Tanish and Kabir Duhan which is awaited to release due to lockdown.

