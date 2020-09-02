Ranjit Bawa unleashes new song 'Pagg Da Brand' from Punjabi album 'Ik Tare Wala'

MUMBAI: Latest punjabi song Pagg Da Brand from the punjabi album “Ik Tare Wala” sung by Ranjit Bawa out on Yotube and music apps.
The music of the song is given by Jassi X while lyrics are penned by Pargat Kotguru. Project by Naresh Kaka,film by Video Wale Frame Singh and Music label by T-Series.We can see Ranjit Bawa singing and dancing in the video,
