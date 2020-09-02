For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2020

Ranjit Bawa unleashes new song 'Pagg Da Brand' from Punjabi album 'Ik Tare Wala'

MUMBAI: Latest punjabi song Pagg Da Brand from the punjabi album “Ik Tare Wala” sung by Ranjit Bawa out on Yotube and music apps.

Watch here:

The music of the song is given by Jassi X while lyrics are penned by Pargat Kotguru. Project by Naresh Kaka,film by Video Wale Frame Singh and Music label by T-Series.We can see Ranjit Bawa singing and dancing in the video,

