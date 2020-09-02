New Zealand unlocks mindful travel for Indian listeners

MUMBAI: Tourism New Zealand launched a Spotify channel, a second ever from a tourism board on September 1, 2020. The album is called ‘Mindful Journeys’ and features four meditative audio tracks (two with narration and two without). While international visitors cannot visit New Zealand right now, the album has been carefully designed to transport listeners virtually to New Zealand, helping them arrive at a place of tranquillity, disconnect from their stresses, and calm their minds through these meditative sounds.
Stream on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/6JUtRvIs5IfXMtyVSVVqmG?si=mHugL499SA2fndbE7tIvEw
Through the soundscapes, listeners will journey through the North and South Islands of the country, experiencing the tunes unique to New Zealand including native birds, bubbling geothermal mud pools and the gentle sound of the breeze moving through the forest. With plenty more unique, relaxing and natural sounds to tap into in New Zealand, additional tracks will be release by the tourism board in the future.
North Island - Far North to Rotorua
Begin your journey on the iconic beaches of the upper North Island, listening to the gentle sounds of surf and seabirds. With the breeze move into our forests, hearing the native birds and insects as well as the soft noises of the forest floor. Travelling through the earthy sounds of the bush, emerge in the geothermal area of Rotorua. Steaming water, bubbling mud pools and the distinctive rush of the natural geysers can be heard.
South Island - Marlborough Sounds to the Canterbury Plains
Start off in the gentle lapping waters of the Marlborough sounds, then head down the rugged beaches of New Zealand’s West Coast. Stop off at the Punakaiki Rocks, with their distinctive sounding blow holes. Move inland, briefly travelling through the foothills, up into the Southern Alps where we are in mountainous air, wind whips and distant keas call. Then head down the other side via one of the many rivers that is fed by the mountain range. End up in the peace of a Central Otago valley, with regional birds and insects keeping things rich and textured.
Where to stay for a mindful experience in New Zealand:
The sound of nature is proven to help us relax; physically changing our mind and bodily systems. Playing ‘natural sounds’ affects the systems that control our flight or fright nervous system with associated effects in the resting activity of the brain. It provides scientific research between naturalistic sounds and ‘green’ environments and promoting relaxation and wellbeing, confirming the idea that we feel relaxed and switched off after a walk in the countryside.
As little as 10 minutes a day of mindfulness practice can produce tangible benefits for professionals across a company, according to research; with an increase in their ability to focus, regulate emotions, empathize and adapt to changing circumstances. They become better able to collaborate with others, more resilient and able to handle complex and uncertain conditions at work.
What are you waiting for? Search 100% Pure New Zealand on Spotify and look for the official 100% Pure New Zealand logo
Additional Information
Tourism New Zealand is the organisation responsible for marketing New Zealand as an international visitor destination. Its mission is to boost New Zealand’s economy by growing the value of international visitors.
