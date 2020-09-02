Lauv and Aksh surprise their audience with yet another fun video for Lauv's latest song 'Love Somebody'

MUMBAI: When Lauv came to Mumbai last year for his headline tour, he connected in person with our very own Indie Mashup star Aksh Baghla. Prior to taking the stage, Lauv and Aksh did a cover with Lauv's popular song, “I Like Me Better”. The video received more than 1 million views with over 132K+ likes, now streaming on Aksh’s Youtube channel.

Watch here:

A year later, Lauv is back with another mesmerizing track “Love Somebody” and netizens cannot stop talking about it. With another impending India tour that got cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauv and Aksh came together again to surprise their Indian audience with another fun video. Wait, till you hear more about it.

During the call with Aksh, Lauv is seen grooving to Aksh’s mashup as the duo goes on to reminisce about their cover of "I Like Me Better". Lauv can be seen enjoying the Hindi lyrics from another popular track, “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum”, which seamlessly mixes with the tunes of Lauv’s “Love Somebody”. The video also includes some insights into how Lauv created the original track and Lauv relays a message for his Indian fans. We are surely going to cherish this heartwarming video until we have him again here.