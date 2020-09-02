For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Sep 2020 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST EDITION 2- A platform celebrating the Folk Music of Punjab

MUMBAI: Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music with your favourite legendary artists who’ve been the past, present and future of the music industry. Created for you to get transported to the times when FOLK music was all that you could hear. We welcome you to be a part of this one of a kind event, with the majestic musicians.

This virtual festival is a property of Speed Records and EYP Creations. Speed Records is the biggest Punjabi Record Label, while EYP Creations is the biggest Punjabi Talent Management Agency. And they together created this platform to make the audience relive their moments of nostalgia, where all Folk Punjabi Punjabi sentiments will be revoked with various singers from around the Music sphere of Punjab. The entire vibe of the festival reimagines Punjabi Folk Music culture and its importance in people's live, within and outside the national boundaries.

After successfully putting together the first edition of Folk Attack Music Fest. We have now decided to make your love for folk music and artists relish all over again.

Presenting to you - FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST - Edition 2

This edition promises to deliver the best of entertainment to the audience who love and appreciate the Punjabi Folk Music. This platform is one of its kind, where the audience will witness many legendary singers like Sardool Sikander, Amar Noori, Balkar Sidhu, Hardeep Singh, Lehmber Hussainpuri, Jayy Caurr. And a special Tribute to Surjit Bindrakhia Ji will also be given with an exclusive performance by the very talented, Simmie.

Just a countable number of days are left for this 'full of life' musical experience. Not to miss, the tickets are already up for grabs on insider.in and PayTM. For any queries, you can connect with us on our official Instagram handle- @folk_attack. You can also reach out to us at (Contact No.).

This whole event will be a mesmerising experience that is only going to make you fall in love with the roots of music and let that nostalgia hit you, all over again. It’s time to redefine the way you see music nowadays. Let us get ready to celebrate the Folk Punjabi Music in style!

Tags
folk Sardool Sikander Amar Noori Balkar Sidhu Hardeep Singh Lehmber Hussainpuri Jayy Caurr
Related news
News | 15 Nov 2019

Paddy Fields 2019 to set musical trends on 29 Nov

MUMBAI: Continuing its legacy of last three years, the Paddy Fields 2019 will be coming up with rainbow of music with seven different performers spreading the aura of music.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2019

Jodhpur RIFF 2019 concluded on spellbinding performances by custodians of diverse folk cultures

MUMBAI:  The ongoing Jodhpur RIFF 2019 heralded its third day on Saturday with a celebration of the lesser known nirguni traditions of Indian spiritual music.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2019

Daler Mehndi turns stylish for first Haryanvi song 'Bawli Tared'

MUMBAI: King of Bhangra Daler Mehndi has made his debut in Haryanvi music industry with debut song, Bawli Tared for which he has also turned stylish.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2019

Mixing electro music with folk music has brought universality and everyone is connecting to it: Tulsi Kumar on 'Ta Chuma'

MUMBAI: “Ta Chuma is not just restricted to one zone or one kind of audience it has a very universal appeal,” says Tulsi Kumar when asked about her new song Ta Chuma. The song arranged by Aditya Dev is a real melodious track and will make you fall for it.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2018

LF ropes Indian Ocean and Swanand Kirkire for the anthem of their show on 'Railways'

MUMBAI: LF Channel associated with Indian Ocean and lyricist Swanand Kirkire to create a nostalgic anthem, which is an ode to the Railways, a formidable part of every Indian’s life. The very thought of a train ride brings out a cascade of memories.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa wishes to form a supergroup with Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa, who is inspired by Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks, thinks that they could create something amazing if they worked together as a trio...read more

2
Composer duo Shashi-Khushi's target is to make good different music

MUMBAI: The powerful singer-composer duo Shashi-Khushi’s most important target is to make good different music together, with different vibes which...read more

3
Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) confirms first speakers for digital conference and announces ADE Specials

MUMBAI: The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the global industry meeting point and citywide festival for electronic music, is to go digital-first for...read more

4
BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" music video surpassed one billion views

MUMBAI: Congratulations, BLACKPINK! BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” music video surpassed 1 Billion YouTube views. Released on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m...read more

5
Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album. Before  making  this big announcement he stirred a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group