FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST EDITION 2- A platform celebrating the Folk Music of Punjab

MUMBAI: Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music with your favourite legendary artists who’ve been the past, present and future of the music industry. Created for you to get transported to the times when FOLK music was all that you could hear. We welcome you to be a part of this one of a kind event, with the majestic musicians.

This virtual festival is a property of Speed Records and EYP Creations. Speed Records is the biggest Punjabi Record Label, while EYP Creations is the biggest Punjabi Talent Management Agency. And they together created this platform to make the audience relive their moments of nostalgia, where all Folk Punjabi Punjabi sentiments will be revoked with various singers from around the Music sphere of Punjab. The entire vibe of the festival reimagines Punjabi Folk Music culture and its importance in people's live, within and outside the national boundaries.

After successfully putting together the first edition of Folk Attack Music Fest. We have now decided to make your love for folk music and artists relish all over again.

Presenting to you - FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST - Edition 2

This edition promises to deliver the best of entertainment to the audience who love and appreciate the Punjabi Folk Music. This platform is one of its kind, where the audience will witness many legendary singers like Sardool Sikander, Amar Noori, Balkar Sidhu, Hardeep Singh, Lehmber Hussainpuri, Jayy Caurr. And a special Tribute to Surjit Bindrakhia Ji will also be given with an exclusive performance by the very talented, Simmie.

Just a countable number of days are left for this 'full of life' musical experience. Not to miss, the tickets are already up for grabs on insider.in and PayTM. For any queries, you can connect with us on our official Instagram handle- @folk_attack. You can also reach out to us at (Contact No.).

This whole event will be a mesmerising experience that is only going to make you fall in love with the roots of music and let that nostalgia hit you, all over again. It’s time to redefine the way you see music nowadays. Let us get ready to celebrate the Folk Punjabi Music in style!