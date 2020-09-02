For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2020 18:28 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Composer duo Shashi-Khushi's target is to make good different music

MUMBAI: The powerful singer-composer duo Shashi-Khushi’s most important target is to make good different music together, with different vibes which is not just party songs.

They like to pick up certain topics which are quirky even in love songs. “It’s not a typical love song with a heartbreak muse in it but there's always a story around it. So, I think that’s’ our USP and we want our music to reach out to people and we are enjoying this journey”. The duo also shared that they had ups and downs and also some disagreements but one thing primary is that they wanted to do good music together and want the world to listen to their sound.

Shashi is a very melodic and versatile singer and music director, his act is more of a band vibe and sings everything from classical, to love songs, to Sufi to modern. He has also lent his music for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s movie “Marry Kom”, he has also sung in the blockbuster hit “Bajirao Mastani” and composed for many others. “I think he is one of the most versatile performers in this country”, said Khushi.

On the other hand, DJ Khushi has a band of his own and is known for his Bollywood remixes. He coordinates this Ibiza monkey business, the artistes from Ibiza to jam with him. He recently created this band and is doing well. Even as a DJ he is comfortable in playing all genres of music Hip-Hop, R&B, Bollywood, Retro, House EDM anything. He had recently played at the engagement party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The duo hasn’t been able to do shows together yet, but they will definitely want to evolve into an act as a singer and a DJ like how Chain-smokers do abroad. This is the vibe they want to set and hopes they are able to achieve that. They had delivered a huge hit "High Court" last year.

Further, the dynamic duo concluded, “With our knowledge of music and sound I think it’s a great partnership together and hopefully this year you will be hearing a lot of stuff from us”.

Check full interview on their latest track “SOON”:

Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

explore RNM

