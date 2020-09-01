Working with the legend Sonu Nigam whom I admire and idolize, it was an amazing experience, says singer & composer Puneet Dixit

MUMBAI: The man behind some of the most popular musical tracks on TV shows, Puneet Dixit has been creating wonders with his music for so many years in shows like Ladoo 2, Namah, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and so on the list is endless. Puneet's music always narrates the story which is beautiful and has bagged numbers of followers for his approach.
Puneet has been crarying music for small screen but has worked with the too notch singers in the industry especially, Sonu Nigam. We wanted to know how was it working with him, "Working with the legend Sonu Nigam whom I admire and idolize, it was an amazing experience. We didn't get much time to talk because of his busy schedule. First, I approached him for a song Ishq Nahi Asan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and, after that, I approached him for Namah and, he created the magic with just what I wanted. I never thought that Sonu Nigam would sing for me and that was a big day for me. He really appreciated my work and we will work together in the future also. Definitely working with your idol or mentor is always a good experience and Sonu Nigam has been an idol for everyone who is connected with music. So it was a wonderful experience working with him and I hope we'll work on more songs together".
We still couldn't get over the Namah track and we hope the young composer and singer Puneet Dixit will keep on wowing us with his talent and also to see more of him working with Sonu Nigam.
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Starboy LOC claims certain big stars ensured that his song was dropped from the 2018 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, starring Dharmendra...read more
MUMBAI: Rekindling your passion and being an artist again is a daunting task for anyone especially if you are a female and 61 years of age. In some...read more
MUMBAI: Adele's new look has people divided. On Sunday, Aug. 30, the artist shared an Instagram post lamenting the cancellation of Notting Hill's...read more
MUMBAI: Ever since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s anthem WAP was released, the TikTok challenges have been coming through thick and fast. And the...read more
MUMBAI: Naam is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar & Millind Gaba, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan..This musically rich...read more