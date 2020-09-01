The Sterling Reserve Music Project commences song releases from the winners of the 'BREAKOUT' contest

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project, an enabler platform for independent artists, that focuses on chasing the next emerging talent and sound, is all set to release 5 new songs by the winners from the ‘BREAKOUT’ contest. The contest, activated during the lockdown, aimed at giving independent artists a song and music video release opportunity on the Sterling Reserve Music Project platform in 5 categories of – English, Hindi - Solo, Hindi – Group, Regional and Hip Hop.

Despite the lockdown and challenges that come with it, the Sterling Reserve Music Project wanted to give back to the independent artist community and fuel it’s desire to always “Chase The Next.”

Watch Here:

https://www.youtube.com/sterlingreservemusicproject

The Sterling Reserve Music Project initiated a massive digital talent hunt that was language and genre agnostic and called out to aspiring artists to participate by sharing their song demos. The response was overwhelming and through a really challenging selection process the top 10 artists were selected to audition. The Top 10 finalists had to go through a round of zoom auditions, with judges Shaan (Musician), Devraj Sanyal (MD and CEO, Universal Music India), and Bikram Basu (Former COO of Allied Blenders And Distillers).

The platform announced the release of the winners and their songs (audio and video), August 2020 onwards, in each category namely, ‘I don’t mind’ by Akshath (English Category) on 17th August, ‘Dil Matlabi’ by Razik (Hindi - Solo Category) on 28th August, ‘Asar’ by Sur (Regional Category) on 4th September, ‘Let’s Hurt Tonight’ by Skylash (Hindi – Group Category) on 11th September and ‘Azaadi’ by Sense OneWay (Hip Hop Category) on 18th September, on the Sterling Reserve Music Project YouTube channel and all music streaming platforms.

Shaan, Musician said, “When I came on board as a judge for the Sterling Reserve Music Project BREAKOUT Contest, none of us were expecting to find such amazing entries for the digital talent hunt. The response was quite overwhelming and it was quite a challenge getting to the final Top 10. Each and every entry was a winner for me and we had some incredible performances from the contestants during the Top 10 auditions. Congratulations to the final 5 winners and wish them and all the participants all the very best in their careers.

Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer - Allied Blenders and Distillers, said, “We launched the Sterling Reserve Music Project BREAKOUT contest to provide the independent music community with a unique opportunity to release their music during the lockdown. We received some incredible entries and had some amazing talent audition in the Top 10. We’re proud to have the 5 winning releases start rolling out and wish them all the success in the world.”

Talking about this initiative, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia, said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have helped build and be part of India’s premier platform for Independent music - the Sterling Reserve Music Project. The breakout contest has helped many upcoming musicians and singer songwriters actually release their art during the time of the lockdown. The quality and quantity of the entries has us impressed beyond words & the final winners truly deserve their spots and at UMGB we are glad to be a part of this journey with Allied Blenders and Distillers.”