Lastik Funk takes it dark to debut on Don Diablo's Hexagon with 'Push It' (inpetto edit)!

MUMBAI: Spanish-born, Germany-based Plastik Funk is a renegade within modern electronic dance music. Recent success includes his 'Dare Me' single with NERVO and Timmy Trumpet that eclipsed over 4.5 million Spotify steams, followed by ‘High Enough’ with Firebeatz that received support from names including Marti Garrix and David Guetta, as now he joins the team of Don Diablo’s HEXAGON label to work his wizardry on ‘Push It’.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0RFWMxKoXaUAzW9hwcbu7T?si=2GpX4OjSRBye0XnrmuBeNA

Enlisting German duo Inpetto on edit duties, the production commences with a dark and brooding take, leaning to the underground sounds of elongated synths that evolve into stuttering, dense melodies to set the pace, grooving beat adaptations snaking through the niche concoction to implore you to get down and dirty.

Speaking on the track, Plastik Funk said “To finally release on Hexagon is an great honour! I played so many Hexagon Bangers during the last few years and always wanted to release with this amazing team! I was always looking up to Don as he brought house music to a different level and brought it to the big stages, the brand, the Hexagoniens, the music; Hexagon is just an amazing family and it’s great to be part of it! ‘Push It’ is the first release and there is more to come!’

Don’t miss Plastik Funk’s HEXAGON debut as he gets set to ‘Push It’ with Inpetto on edit duties to rock the Summer, out now!