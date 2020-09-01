An emotional tribute to our brave frontline heroes! Voices United

MUMBAI: Metalloid Productions in partnership with UNESCO – New Delhi and Dukes India as the primary sponsor launch Voices United - Hum Honge Kamyaab with a contemporary and multilingual twist.

Voices United - Hum Honge Kamyab is a multi-lingual audio-video track sung by 14 talented artists from across the country to honour and pay a tribute to our brave frontline heroes who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and battling tooth and nail in these trying times.

Watch here:

The track also aims to raise funds for Magic Bus Foundation towards their Crisis Recovery programme in India. They have been at the forefront of Covid-19 relief efforts, having provided dry ration kits to more than 4 lakh people.

“Independent India has not faced as big a challenge as we have in the last few months. The pandemic, the economy crashing, the migrants-crisis, the possibility of war and lives lost have left us, collectively, in a very dark place. We recomposed this song to try and lift the mood of the nation and make it the Nation’s Anthem of Hope! We thank the artists, our sponsor Dukes India and partner UNESCO – New Delhi for trusting us and playing a key role in bringing this project to life.” says Pritish Kollati, CMD, Metalloid Productions when asked about the idea and reason behind the track.

A Journey of Instilling Faith and Social Cohesion

In the past few months, there have been many reasons to lose hope and faith, but the one reason to assure us we will make it through is the strength of our unity. India has shown the world, that together, we shall overcome any obstacle. India is not just a country; India is an emotion. India is the epitome of “Hum Honge Kamyaab”, of Voices United.

“When we set out to make this song, we had a simple brief for Karthik, our music composer, we need a song like Rahmanji’s Vande Mataram, not just in how epic it was, but to also serve the same purpose - unite our country and pay a soulful tribute. We are very pleased with the way Karthik and the team have brought out the essence of unity. I am also very delighted about how beautifully the song has shaped up. You are surely in for a treat!” Aditya Ponugoti, CMO, Metalloid Productions

Shot and recorded from their homes, the track showcases the passion and dedication the artists have towards their art. Beautifully recomposed and directed by the Cinephile Pictures team, we hope to make legends like Rahman ji, Asha Bhosle ji proud of the track and give our viewers hope, faith and goosebumps. We hope to honour our brave frontline heroes who worked tirelessly day and night and still are to keep us safe.

Our Pursuit of Unity and Hope

“UNESCO New Delhi is delighted to partner with Metalloid Productions, in this initiative. The Preamble to the Constitution of UNESCO states that ‘since wars begin in the minds of men and women, it is in the minds of men and women that the defences of peace must be constructed’. Therefore, in times of constraints and restrictions on our daily routines, we hope that this music will encourage the people to come together to face the current COVID 19 pandemic with valour.” Eric Falt, Director of UNESCO New Delhi.

With the majority of the world still under lockdown, the consumption of content has primarily shifted to digital platforms. Music has been one of the most accessible forms of stress relievers and mood boosters during the pandemic. It gives an opportunity to listeners to stand together while staying distanced and that is exactly what this initiative aims to accomplish.

Dukes India Spreading Joy With Foods That Create Joy

In these unprecedented times, when the world needs every sign of hope, when every act of joy and kindness means more than ever, Dukes India is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Voices United. A song that is not only an anthem to lift our spirits, but a meaningful, creative effort that will restore incomes of 2,00,000 families and keep 3,00,000 children in school. Over the past few months everyone at Dukes has been unwavering in their solidarity with the nation. Each of their employees was contributing a day’s salary to the PM Cares Fund, donating blood or distributing free biscuits to frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and feeding stranded migrants, every act has been an affirmation of their mission, of spreading joy with foods that create joy.

“As we battle economic challenges, their emotional impact and the dark uncertainties of Covid 19, we want music to offer a ray of hope as well as faith in our strength as a nation that stands united cutting across all lines, all differences to fight this.” said Mr. Ravinder Agarwal, Managing Director of Dukes India, known for his philanthropic work.

Charity Partnership with Magic Bus

Speaking on the association, Matthew Spacie, Founder, Magic Bus, said, “We are proud to be associated with UNESCO and Metalloid Productions who have given us the opportunity to be the exclusive charity partner for Voices United. With their invaluable support, we will be well on our journey to rehabilitate 2,00,000 families who have lost their income as a result of the pandemic, and ensure none of their children drop out of school but continue with their formal education, uninterrupted.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty. Going beyond relief, Magic Bus is working on a Crisis Recovery programme that will ensure 2.00,000 families are connected to employment opportunities and government schemes. This in turn, will keep 3,00,000 children from being pushed into child labour, child trafficking or early marriage and ensure they stay in schools, complete their education, and get better employment opportunities.