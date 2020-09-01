RadioandMusic
News |  01 Sep 2020

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents!

The "Shape of You" singer and his wife have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The Grammy winner announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 1, sharing a photo of baby socks. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," the 29-year-old star wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Sheeran continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

This news comes one year after the artist confirmed his marriage to Seaborn on his album No.6 Collaborations Project. On his track "Remember the Name," Sheeran sings, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

Though often private about his personal life, Sheeran explained why he decided to open up about his vows during an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God. "It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he said in July 2019. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."

Sheeran also gushed over Seaborn while talking about his track "Best Part of Me," which features YEBBA. "I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f--k are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me," Sheeran said. "And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And I just find that amazing."

The English musician and Seaborn first met when Sheeran was 11 and later reunited in the United States.

