RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Sep 2020 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album. 

Before  making  this big announcement he stirred a curiosity among the ones who were watching him.

He mentioned it was his dream to come live on Instagram and announce this album to fans. " I am super excited about my first ever album and its not mine but  'our album'," said Raval. 

In the 32 minute live session he entertained fans by singing songs, spoke about his childhood passion for music.

The singer also mentioned that travel inspires him to work effectively on music . He feels music is magic and talks about how  his dad was a little strict about  studies since childhood and  was very supportive since then. 

He also shared about anxiety when performing on stage for the first time but got over it over time. To know more check the video below.

Check the Instagram live of Darshan Raval below.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEj02-IFs0x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags
Darshan Raval Instagram music
Related news
News | 01 Sep 2020

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents!

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Mahira Sharma's much-anticipated song "Andaaz" with Miel out now

MUMBAI: Andaz is a song to mull over. It grabs the attention of the listeners for its lovely melody which soars partly because of its meticulous arrangements. Sung by Miel; the song features - Mahira Sharma.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Smule unveils Original iGTV Show 'Smule Station' for India's jamming community

MUMBAI: India’s favourite social singing app, Smule is all set to create original content with a brand new iGTV show ‘Smule Station’.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Manish Goplani was my first choice for my first song- says Suresh Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Photofit Music, Producer Suresh Bhanushali recently released a music video titled Hum Haar Nahi Mante on Independence Day which garnered immense praise from the audience.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Rapper Starboy LOC on how his song was dropped from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 3'

MUMBAI: Rapper Starboy LOC claims certain big stars ensured that his song was dropped from the 2018 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lastik Funk takes it dark to debut on Don Diablo's Hexagon with 'Push It' (inpetto edit)!

MUMBAI: Spanish-born, Germany-based Plastik Funk is a renegade within modern electronic dance music. Recent success includes his 'Dare Me' single...read more

2
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents!read more

3
American singer Usher Raymond expecting first baby with girlfriend Jeen !

MUMBAI: Usher Raymond & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their First Baby: Reports.Both of them started dating back in October 2019 See here:read more

4
Working with the legend Sonu Nigam whom I admire and idolize, it was an amazing experience, says singer & composer Puneet Dixit

MUMBAI: The man behind  some of the most popular musical tracks on TV shows, Puneet Dixit has been creating wonders with his music for so many years...read more

5
Rapper Starboy LOC on how his song was dropped from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 3'

MUMBAI: Rapper Starboy LOC claims certain big stars ensured that his song was dropped from the 2018 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, starring Dharmendra...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group