Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album.
Before making this big announcement he stirred a curiosity among the ones who were watching him.
He mentioned it was his dream to come live on Instagram and announce this album to fans. " I am super excited about my first ever album and its not mine but 'our album'," said Raval.
In the 32 minute live session he entertained fans by singing songs, spoke about his childhood passion for music.
The singer also mentioned that travel inspires him to work effectively on music . He feels music is magic and talks about how his dad was a little strict about studies since childhood and was very supportive since then.
He also shared about anxiety when performing on stage for the first time but got over it over time. To know more check the video below.
Check the Instagram live of Darshan Raval below.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEj02-IFs0x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
MUMBAI: Spanish-born, Germany-based Plastik Funk is a renegade within modern electronic dance music. Recent success includes his 'Dare Me' single...read more
MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents!read more
MUMBAI: Usher Raymond & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their First Baby: Reports.Both of them started dating back in October 2019 See here:read more
MUMBAI: The man behind some of the most popular musical tracks on TV shows, Puneet Dixit has been creating wonders with his music for so many years...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Starboy LOC claims certain big stars ensured that his song was dropped from the 2018 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, starring Dharmendra...read more