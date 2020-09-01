Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album.

Before making this big announcement he stirred a curiosity among the ones who were watching him.

He mentioned it was his dream to come live on Instagram and announce this album to fans. " I am super excited about my first ever album and its not mine but 'our album'," said Raval.

In the 32 minute live session he entertained fans by singing songs, spoke about his childhood passion for music.

The singer also mentioned that travel inspires him to work effectively on music . He feels music is magic and talks about how his dad was a little strict about studies since childhood and was very supportive since then.

He also shared about anxiety when performing on stage for the first time but got over it over time. To know more check the video below.

Check the Instagram live of Darshan Raval below.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEj02-IFs0x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link