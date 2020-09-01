RadioandMusic
News |  01 Sep 2020 20:40 |  By RnMTeam

Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart spotted together for the weekend

MUMBAI: DJ Chantel Jeffries shared another smoldering set of snaps to her Instagram page over the weekend that has her fans talking.

The upload hit Chantel’s feed on Sunday and has since earned nothing but praise from her 4.7 million followers. It included a total of six photos that were taken in Maine, according to the geotag, and captured the DJ “straight up vibing” in two different ensembles that perfectly suited her slender frame.



Straight up vibing

The remainder of the post saw Chantel sporting a cozier look during a trip to the shore with her rumored new flame, The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

