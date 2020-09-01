Ariana Grande congratulates Selena Gomez with sweet something!

MUMBAI: Gorgeous but also delicious?
If you've been jamming all weekend to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” you're definitely not alone — Ariana Grande is just as excited about the track's release.
According to some pics snapped and shared to Selena’s IG story, Ari sent the singer a gigantic floral arrangement in the shape of — you guessed it! — an ice cream cone. The surprise gift featured perfectly placed pastel pink and white roses, looking exactly like a scoop of strawberry and vanilla. “Obsessed,” Selena wrote over a pic of the flowers. We are equally obsessed!
Of course, Ariana had to sign her present, which was accompanied by a sweet note. “Congratulations ice queen!” the “Rain on Me” singer wrote, signing off with the words “Love & Gratitude.” Ari worked behind the scenes on the track as one of the songwriters, along with Selena, Victoria Monét, Teddy Park, Tommy Brown, and Bekuh BOOM.
Selena and BLACKPINK released their highly-anticipated single and music video on Friday, August 28, and the singers have been celebrating all weekend by sharing behind-the-scenes moments with fans.
“BLACKPINK, they're very known for their videos and they're known for their personalities, so I felt like I got to step into their world a little bit,” Sel said in her video, noting that she sadly wasn’t able to shoot “Ice Cream” with the K-pop group IRL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that they’ve been in touch via FaceTime. “I wish that I was there with them…. I guarantee you there's this energy that we could have if we could be in the same place, but we're being safe.” Here’s hoping there’s more collabs in their future - because that’s one spark of energy we’d definitely like to see.
