American singer Usher Raymond expecting first baby with girlfriend Jeen !

MUMBAI: Usher Raymond & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their First Baby: Reports.Both of them started dating back in October 2019
See here:
A report by US Weekly has stated that Usher and Jenn are "thrilled and very excited" to welcome their first baby was recently updated . A photo of them also went viral on the internet, about them being spotted at LA outside a production studio, on August 31. Goicoechea’s baby bump is evident and can be seen in the photo. Meanwhile, the singer and the music executive are yet to confirm it publicly.It will be the third child for Usher, he already has 2 son from his former marriage to his stylist Tameka foster and the first for Jenn.
