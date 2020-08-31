Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba's 'Naam' surpasses 55 Million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Naam is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar & Millind Gaba, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan..This musically rich track is produced by Music MG & video of this unconditional love song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. It has surpassed over 55 million views on YouTube.
Watch here:
Tulsi Kumar shared her happiness on her Instagram page saying,
“Not just the song but also the video is getting immense love from all over”
Thank u @arvindrkhaira ji for directing #Naam so beautifully And we have hit 55 million on YT
See here:
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
MUMBAI: Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by name Badshah, is an popular Indian rapper and singer known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi...read more
MUMBAI: The ball is back! Miley Cyrus's performance of her glam rock-inspired single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, she paid...read more
MUMBAI: “Rain on Me,” the hit duet by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was the centerpiece of an elaborate medley of songs from Gaga’s latest album, “...read more
MUMBAI: If you have the right voice and an aspiration to make it big in the world of music and singing, this is your ticket to showcase your talent...read more
MUMBAI: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev which was released on 27th August 2020 has now surspaased over 25 Million views on...read more