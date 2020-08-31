RadioandMusic
News |  31 Aug 2020 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba's 'Naam' surpasses 55 Million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Naam is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar & Millind Gaba, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan..This musically rich track is produced by Music MG & video of this unconditional love song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. It has surpassed over 55 million views on YouTube.

Tulsi Kumar shared her happiness on her Instagram page saying,

“Not just the song but also the video is getting immense love from all over”

Thank u @arvindrkhaira ji for directing #Naam so beautifully And we have hit 55 million on YT

