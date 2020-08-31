Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba's 'Naam' surpasses 55 Million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Naam is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar & Millind Gaba, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan..This musically rich track is produced by Music MG & video of this unconditional love song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. It has surpassed over 55 million views on YouTube.

Watch here:

Tulsi Kumar shared her happiness on her Instagram page saying,

“Not just the song but also the video is getting immense love from all over”

Thank u @arvindrkhaira ji for directing #Naam so beautifully And we have hit 55 million on YT

See here: