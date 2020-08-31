RadioandMusic
News |  31 Aug 2020 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Music presents virtual singing talent hunt Gujarati Kalakar on their buzzing & always trending YouTube channel tips Gujarati

MUMBAI: If you have the right voice and an aspiration to make it big in the world of music and singing, this is your ticket to showcase your talent in front of the entire nation and to become the next singing sensation.

On the global stage of Gujarati Kalakar, talented participants from the land of vibrant Gujarat and all over the world will compete against each other to showcase their musical prowess, steal millions of hearts and with the help of acclaimed jury win the most coveted title of the GUJARATI KALAKAR 2020 in its inaugural Season.

To bring out the full potential in all the participants amidst the challenges faced in the current situation globally, the talented artists will be auditioned at their own homes for the platform.

The concept is simple and interesting - those passionate about singing can register for the competition online, all the entries received will screened by the elite jury comprising legendary musical mavericks namely Jigardan Gadhavi, Priya Saraiya, Parth Bharat Thakkar, Kirtidan Gadhvi

The online audition process for the candidates has already been initiated, the details of which are available on their highly popular social media handles- TIPS GUJARATI Youtube Channel, TIPS Instagram and other TIPS Music Social Media platforms.

Tips Music has been working tirelessly to create once- in-a -lifetime opportunity for all the talented Gujaratis in India and across the World by creating this incredible digital platform to hunt for the next singing sensation.

Gujarati Kalakar will take all the participants through a life changing journey, where the participant will be given a once in the lifetime opportunity to be mentored under some of the most masterful and ingenious idols of the Music industry.

The Winner of Season 1 of Gujarati Kalakar will also get an opportunity to work alongside other musical maestros and to record & release an exclusive album worldwide under Tips Music label.

Says Mr. Kumar Taurani of Tips Music, “Within all of us lays an aspiration of performing and to win; that’s what has inspired us to create this exciting digital platform Gujarati Kalakar. Through Gujarati Kalakar, we want to create many opportunities to find deep-rooted talents from all walks of life, Gujarati Kalakar is just the beginning in that direction, there’s a lot more on the way. The entire team at Tips Music is about to embark on an amazing musical journey with Gujarati Kalakar. Let’s get ready for the next big sensation.”

