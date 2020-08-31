Miley Cyrus recreated iconic 'Wreaking ball' at MTV VMA 2020

MUMBAI: The ball is back! Miley Cyrus's performance of her glam rock-inspired single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, she paid homage to one of her own popular music videos—the visuals for "Wrecking Ball."

Towards the end of her set, she strutted up a staircase where a giant disco ball awaited her, and she hopped atop the massive piece of decor to end on a high note.

This year's VMAs marked Cyrus's first major performance since splitting from her boyfriend of less than a year, fellow musician, Cody Simpson.