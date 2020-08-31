RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Aug 2020 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus recreated iconic 'Wreaking ball' at MTV VMA 2020

MUMBAI: The ball is back! Miley Cyrus's performance of her glam rock-inspired single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, she paid homage to one of her own popular music videos—the visuals for "Wrecking Ball."

Towards the end of her set, she strutted up a staircase where a giant disco ball awaited her, and she hopped atop the massive piece of decor to end on a high note.

This year's VMAs marked Cyrus's first major performance since splitting from her boyfriend of less than a year, fellow musician, Cody Simpson.

Tags
Miley Cyrus Wreaking ball MTV Video Music Awards music
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2020

Get a glimpse of Indie Music Label's success to loyal music aficionados

MUMBAI: The Independent music space has seen a formidable spike in the last few years and a lot of it can attributed to various factors like the advent of digital platforms, new talent coming through the ranks and the audiences’ will to accept non-film music as well.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

Taylor Swift is the first Solo Female Artist to win the MTV VMA 2020

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is winning big. The star, 30, won her first best director award at the 2020 VMAs on Sunday for her music video for "The Man," making her the first solo female artist to earn the honor. Watch here:

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

This week MTV Beats Sessions From Home features Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home, we feature Shreya Ghoshal. Shreya Ghoshal is undoubtedly the most loved voice of the music industry.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

'Jo Na Naache': Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai reunite for another power-packed song after 'Bob Marley'

MUMBAI: Packed with power and swag, Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai have come together for a song ‘Jo Na Naache’ which has been ruling the music charts since it’s release from the label Weez Muzic. The news is big as both of them have collaborated again after giving a party banger ‘Bob Marley’.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

Vishal Dadlani hopes to help still-suffering workers with new song 'Main Hoon Na Tera'

MUMBAI: As we know, Covid-19 has worsened the plight of many and among them the workers who migrated back to their villages from the cities are surely on the forefront. These workers are still suffering the aftermath of Covid-19 and the lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain on Me' at MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: “Rain on Me,” the hit duet by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was the centerpiece of an elaborate medley of songs from Gaga’s latest album, “...read more

2
Tips Music presents virtual singing talent hunt Gujarati Kalakar on their buzzing & always trending YouTube channel tips Gujarati

MUMBAI: If you have the right voice and an aspiration to make it big in the world of music and singing, this is your ticket to showcase your talent...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's "Dil Chahte Ho" crosses over 25+ million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev which was released on 27th August 2020 has now surspaased over 25 Million views on...read more

4
Get a glimpse of Indie Music Label's success to loyal music aficionados

MUMBAI: The Independent music space has seen a formidable spike in the last few years and a lot of it can attributed to various factors like the...read more

5
Actress Madhurima Tuli's brother Shrikant Tuli's song "Jeetenge War" released

MUMBAI: Talent runs in the blood of the Tuli family. We all know about actress Madhurima Tuli who has always entertained us with her marvelous acting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group