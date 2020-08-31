Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain on Me' at MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: “Rain on Me,” the hit duet by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was the centerpiece of an elaborate medley of songs from Gaga’s latest album, “Chromatica,” on Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the same futuristic theme and bright-pink color scheme as the song’s music video, Gaga, Grande and a troop of dancers delivered intense choreography on a wild, multi-level set.

Watch here:

Wearing masks designed by Cecilio Castrillo, Gaga and her dancers introduced the medley with a minute or so of “911” before launching into “Rain on Me.” At the end of the performance, the pair entered an elevator-like booth that was spun out of view by a dancer, but Gaga soon returned and sat down at a piano that seemed to be shaped like a brain, playing solo before returning to the main stage and roaring into the first single from the album, “Stupid Love.”

“Rain on Me” was nominated for a staggering seven awards, including video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography — and Gaga won artist of the year

Due to the number of nods for “Rain on Me,” both Grande and Gaga received the most nominations at this year’s awards, totaling nine each.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Tricon Award- Lady Gaga

Best Cinematography- Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”