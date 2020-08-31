RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Aug 2020 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain on Me' at MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: “Rain on Me,” the hit duet by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was the centerpiece of an elaborate medley of songs from Gaga’s latest album, “Chromatica,” on Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the same futuristic theme and bright-pink color scheme as the song’s music video, Gaga, Grande and a troop of dancers delivered intense choreography on a wild, multi-level set.

Watch here:

Wearing masks designed by Cecilio Castrillo, Gaga and her dancers introduced the medley with a minute or so of “911” before launching into “Rain on Me.” At the end of the performance, the pair entered an elevator-like booth that was spun out of view by a dancer, but Gaga soon returned and sat down at a piano that seemed to be shaped like a brain, playing solo before returning to the main stage and roaring into the first single from the album, “Stupid Love.”

“Rain on Me” was nominated for a staggering seven awards, including video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography — and Gaga won artist of the year

Due to the number of nods for “Rain on Me,” both Grande and Gaga received the most nominations at this year’s awards, totaling nine each.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”
BEST COLLABORATION- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Tricon Award- Lady Gaga
Best Cinematography- Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Tags
Lady Gaga Ariana Grande Rain On Me MTV VMA
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2020

MTV VMA 2020: Best red carpet looks that stole the limelight!

MUMBAI: The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

All of Lady Gaga's outfit at the VMA 2020!

MUMBAI: From a silver coat by Area to a sequin bodysuit by Valentino, Lady Gaga stunned in nine different looks. Lady Gaga always wears the unexpected at the Video Music Awards red carpet, and her appearance was no different.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

VMAs 2020 Winners: See the full list here

MUMBAI: The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK and their biggest collaborations!

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK are known for their marvelous hits that have gone onto creating a record. Their songs have touched many hearts and their notable collaborations along with different musicians too.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Voot Select and Vh1 India kick-off the first major award event since the pandemic – 2020 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Excitement around the world is palpable, as the 2020 Video Music Awards becomes the first major event in these unprecedented times.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tips Music presents virtual singing talent hunt Gujarati Kalakar on their buzzing & always trending YouTube channel tips Gujarati

MUMBAI: If you have the right voice and an aspiration to make it big in the world of music and singing, this is your ticket to showcase your talent...read more

2
Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's "Dil Chahte Ho" crosses over 25+ million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev which was released on 27th August 2020 has now surspaased over 25 Million views on...read more

3
Get a glimpse of Indie Music Label's success to loyal music aficionados

MUMBAI: The Independent music space has seen a formidable spike in the last few years and a lot of it can attributed to various factors like the...read more

4
Actress Madhurima Tuli's brother Shrikant Tuli's song "Jeetenge War" released

MUMBAI: Talent runs in the blood of the Tuli family. We all know about actress Madhurima Tuli who has always entertained us with her marvelous acting...read more

5
Celebrities splendid TikTok WAP dance from Jason Derulo to James Charles and more

MUMBAI: Ever since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s anthem WAP was released, the TikTok challenges have been coming through thick and fast. And the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group