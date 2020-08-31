RadioandMusic
News |  31 Aug 2020

Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's "Dil Chahte Ho" crosses over 25+ million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev which was released on 27th August 2020 has now surspaased over 25 Million views on youtube after its premiere on youtube

Watch here:

Payal Dev shared her happiness and wrote “Thank You for so much love for #dilchahteho

Congratulations team on her Instagram Page

See here:

Jubin Nautiyal Payal Dev DIl Chahte Ho
